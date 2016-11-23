Songa Offshore SE : Update on Employee Discounted Share Purchase Program

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Reference is made to Stock Exchange Release dated 14 November 2014 regarding the

Employee Discounted Share Purchase Plan (the "EDSPP"). Under the EDSPP, all

employees of the Songa Offshore Group can save a part of their salary for share

purchases. Following a certain period of such savings, the relevant company in

the Songa Offshore Group, with which the employee is employed, will provide an

additional contribution based on the amount saved by the respective employee.

The saving made by the employee and the additional contribution will be used to

purchase Songa Offshore SE shares in the employee's name.



Going forward, such purchases of shares under the EDSPP will be made in

accordance with the safe harbor rules under section 3-12 of the Norwegian

Securities Trading Act and the EU Commission Regulation on exemptions for buy-

back programs, which will provide safe harbor from the insider trading rules

(the safe harbor rules). The share purchases will be made during the five last

trading days in November and May each year, first time in November 2016. In

accordance with the safe harbor rules, the purchased volume, as well as the

average purchase price per share, will be announced on a daily basis. Following

the last day of share purchases, the allocation to primary insiders will also be

announced. The maximum amount of shares to be acquired under the EDSPP buy-back

program in November 2016, May 2017, November 2017 and May 2018 will be

10,000,000 shares per period and the maximum consideration to be paid NOK

3,000,000 per period. The purchases in November 2016 are expected to amount to

approximately NOK 1.1 million.



Any purchases will be made by an investment firm in accordance with the

procedures under the safe harbor rules.







23 November 2016



Limassol, Cyprus





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.songaoffshore.no



PressRelease by

Songa Offshore SE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 17:30

Language: English

News-ID 508888

Character count: 2608

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Songa Offshore SE

Stadt: Oslo





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease