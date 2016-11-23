Songa Offshore SE : Update on Employee Discounted Share Purchase Program

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reference is made to Stock Exchange Release dated 14 November 2014 regarding the
Employee Discounted Share Purchase Plan (the "EDSPP"). Under the EDSPP, all
employees of the Songa Offshore Group can save a part of their salary for share
purchases. Following a certain period of such savings, the relevant company in
the Songa Offshore Group, with which the employee is employed, will provide an
additional contribution based on the amount saved by the respective employee.
The saving made by the employee and the additional contribution will be used to
purchase Songa Offshore SE shares in the employee's name.
Going forward, such purchases of shares under the EDSPP will be made in
accordance with the safe harbor rules under section 3-12 of the Norwegian
Securities Trading Act and the EU Commission Regulation on exemptions for buy-
back programs, which will provide safe harbor from the insider trading rules
(the safe harbor rules). The share purchases will be made during the five last
trading days in November and May each year, first time in November 2016. In
accordance with the safe harbor rules, the purchased volume, as well as the
average purchase price per share, will be announced on a daily basis. Following
the last day of share purchases, the allocation to primary insiders will also be
announced. The maximum amount of shares to be acquired under the EDSPP buy-back
program in November 2016, May 2017, November 2017 and May 2018 will be
10,000,000 shares per period and the maximum consideration to be paid NOK
3,000,000 per period. The purchases in November 2016 are expected to amount to
approximately NOK 1.1 million.
Any purchases will be made by an investment firm in accordance with the
procedures under the safe harbor rules.
23 November 2016
Limassol, Cyprus
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
