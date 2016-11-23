Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco-Alcore Donates to Italian Earthquake Relief Effort

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 23, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. has
donated paper cores to the City of Camerino, Italy, in coordination with Shigeru
Ban Architects in order to build its Paper Partition System (PPS) as a temporary
housing solution in areas recently affected by earthquake.
When large-scale disaster occurs, many victims are forced to live in evacuation
facilities. This often means sleeping on the floor side by side, with minimal
privacy. To overcome this issue, Shigeru Ban developed simple paper partitions
using Sonoco's paper tubes as structural frames, with curtains hanging from the
tubes for privacy.
"Housing is a basic human need," said Adam Wood, vice president of Sonoco
Industrial International. "We are humbled to be a part of this relief effort,
and we hope that the small part we play can help those affected by this
tragedy."
This housing was first developed and constructed in response to natural
disasters in Japan, and this marks the first time the PPS has been built outside
of that country. Shigeru Ban hopes that these structures will be used to promote
privacy and hygiene in disaster relief efforts across the world.
About Sonoco-Alcore:
Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 29
tubes and cores plants and four paperboard mills in Europe, including the
Company's largest European uncoated recycled paperboard mill in Cirie, Italy.
About Sonoco:
Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging,
industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply
chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.0 billion, the
Company has 20,800 employees working in more than 330 operations in 34
countries, serving some of the world's best known brands in some 85 nations.
Sonoco is a proud member of the 2015/2016 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.
For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.
Contact:
Hilary Culbertson
+843-383-7859
hilary.culbertson(at)sonoco.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sonoco Products Company via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.sonoco.com
Date: 11/23/2016 - 17:09
Language: English
News-ID 508889
Character count: 2719
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sonoco Products Company
Stadt: HARTSVILLE
Number of hits: 14
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.674
|Registriert Heute:
|13
|Registriert Gestern:
|25
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|318
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.