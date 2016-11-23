Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco-Alcore Donates to Italian Earthquake Relief Effort

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 23, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. has

donated paper cores to the City of Camerino, Italy, in coordination with Shigeru

Ban Architects in order to build its Paper Partition System (PPS) as a temporary

housing solution in areas recently affected by earthquake.



When large-scale disaster occurs, many victims are forced to live in evacuation

facilities. This often means sleeping on the floor side by side, with minimal

privacy. To overcome this issue, Shigeru Ban developed simple paper partitions

using Sonoco's paper tubes as structural frames, with curtains hanging from the

tubes for privacy.



"Housing is a basic human need," said Adam Wood, vice president of Sonoco

Industrial International. "We are humbled to be a part of this relief effort,

and we hope that the small part we play can help those affected by this

tragedy."



This housing was first developed and constructed in response to natural

disasters in Japan, and this marks the first time the PPS has been built outside

of that country. Shigeru Ban hopes that these structures will be used to promote

privacy and hygiene in disaster relief efforts across the world.



About Sonoco-Alcore:



Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 29

tubes and cores plants and four paperboard mills in Europe, including the

Company's largest European uncoated recycled paperboard mill in Cirie, Italy.



About Sonoco:



Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging,

industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply

chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.0 billion, the

Company has 20,800 employees working in more than 330 operations in 34

countries, serving some of the world's best known brands in some 85 nations.



Sonoco is a proud member of the 2015/2016 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.



