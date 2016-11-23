Crawford® Volunteers Help with More than 193 Service Projects Worldwide

Annual Global Day of Service benefits wide range of non-profits



ATLANTA (Nov. 23, 2016) - Crawford & Company® employees, family members and

partners volunteered in a broad range of service projects recently as part of

the Company's 8th annual Global Day of Service. The event took place on

Saturday, Oct. 15, and consisted of more than 193 service projects worldwide.



"I am thankful and appreciative that so many of our employees, family members

and partners donated their time and talents to benefit the communities in which

they live and work," said Harsha V. Agadi, Crawford president and CEO. "Each

year, participation in our Global Day of Service grows worldwide--a testament

that Crawford employees truly care for and help out others."



The projects were diverse but focused on helping a variety of charitable

organizations. These included homeless shelters, retirement homes, animal rescue

facilities, centers for low-income families, food banks, parks, and fundraising

for disease research.



Representative service activities included the following:



* In Atlanta, 130 Crawford volunteers teamed up with Trees Atlanta and the

Atlanta City Council for the inaugural Plantlanta, a city-wide, tree

planting event. The group planted 78 new trees near downtown Atlanta, adding

to its green space.

* In Jacksonville, Fla., nearly 80 Contractor Connection® employees and their

families helped beautify the grounds of the Carver Center in Jacksonville

Beach. The Center provides numerous programs and activities in areas of

recreation, the arts and education, free of charge to low- to moderate-

income families and children in the community. Volunteers completed various

tasks, from cleaning playground equipment, picnic tables and sidewalks, to



landscaping and laying hundreds of bags of mulch in the playground area.

* In Lake Success, N.Y., Garden City Group volunteers painted the gym walls at

the Woodward Children's Center.

* In Chicago, Broadspire® volunteers supported the Pacific Garden Mission

Homeless Shelter by making beds, organizing closets, mopping and sweeping

floors, and preparing lunch.

* In London, Crawford volunteers helped out at the Ronald McDonald House by

cooking dinner for families of sick children.

* In Milan, Italy, the Crawford group prepared and served Sunday dinner for

the homeless. Volunteers also held a charity collection for earthquake

victims in Amatrice, Italy.

* In Chennai, India, volunteers helped Asha -- The Hope Orphanage Children's

Home and the Old Age Welfare Home in Chennai by donating lunch, clothing,

medicine, books to approximately 100 children and 30 HIV-affected widows

living at the facilities.

* In Bangkok, Thailand, Crawford volunteers built and improved the flooring

and roofing systems at the Ban Don Chan School playground.

* In Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Crawford supported Homeless Veterans, which is

an initiative of the Peel Regional Police. Also, Toronto-area volunteers

collaborated with The Good Shepherd Ministries by collecting requested food,

cash donations and gift cards for the Homeless Veterans Drive.

* In New Zealand, seven employees shaved their heads as part of Shave for a

Cure, an annual fundraiser hosted by Leukaemia & Blood Cancer (LBC) New

Zealand. The Crawford group raised and donated $16,262 to support LBC

research, awareness campaigns and advocacy.





About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is one of

the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to the

risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities, with an

expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford

Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process

outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property

and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical

management, and legal administration. The Company's shares are traded on the

NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.

