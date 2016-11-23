(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Crawford® Volunteers Help with More than 193 Service Projects Worldwide
Annual Global Day of Service benefits wide range of non-profits
ATLANTA (Nov. 23, 2016) - Crawford & Company® employees, family members and
partners volunteered in a broad range of service projects recently as part of
the Company's 8th annual Global Day of Service. The event took place on
Saturday, Oct. 15, and consisted of more than 193 service projects worldwide.
"I am thankful and appreciative that so many of our employees, family members
and partners donated their time and talents to benefit the communities in which
they live and work," said Harsha V. Agadi, Crawford president and CEO. "Each
year, participation in our Global Day of Service grows worldwide--a testament
that Crawford employees truly care for and help out others."
The projects were diverse but focused on helping a variety of charitable
organizations. These included homeless shelters, retirement homes, animal rescue
facilities, centers for low-income families, food banks, parks, and fundraising
for disease research.
Representative service activities included the following:
* In Atlanta, 130 Crawford volunteers teamed up with Trees Atlanta and the
Atlanta City Council for the inaugural Plantlanta, a city-wide, tree
planting event. The group planted 78 new trees near downtown Atlanta, adding
to its green space.
* In Jacksonville, Fla., nearly 80 Contractor Connection® employees and their
families helped beautify the grounds of the Carver Center in Jacksonville
Beach. The Center provides numerous programs and activities in areas of
recreation, the arts and education, free of charge to low- to moderate-
income families and children in the community. Volunteers completed various
tasks, from cleaning playground equipment, picnic tables and sidewalks, to
landscaping and laying hundreds of bags of mulch in the playground area.
* In Lake Success, N.Y., Garden City Group volunteers painted the gym walls at
the Woodward Children's Center.
* In Chicago, Broadspire® volunteers supported the Pacific Garden Mission
Homeless Shelter by making beds, organizing closets, mopping and sweeping
floors, and preparing lunch.
* In London, Crawford volunteers helped out at the Ronald McDonald House by
cooking dinner for families of sick children.
* In Milan, Italy, the Crawford group prepared and served Sunday dinner for
the homeless. Volunteers also held a charity collection for earthquake
victims in Amatrice, Italy.
* In Chennai, India, volunteers helped Asha -- The Hope Orphanage Children's
Home and the Old Age Welfare Home in Chennai by donating lunch, clothing,
medicine, books to approximately 100 children and 30 HIV-affected widows
living at the facilities.
* In Bangkok, Thailand, Crawford volunteers built and improved the flooring
and roofing systems at the Ban Don Chan School playground.
* In Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Crawford supported Homeless Veterans, which is
an initiative of the Peel Regional Police. Also, Toronto-area volunteers
collaborated with The Good Shepherd Ministries by collecting requested food,
cash donations and gift cards for the Homeless Veterans Drive.
* In New Zealand, seven employees shaved their heads as part of Shave for a
Cure, an annual fundraiser hosted by Leukaemia & Blood Cancer (LBC) New
Zealand. The Crawford group raised and donated $16,262 to support LBC
research, awareness campaigns and advocacy.
About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is one of
the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to the
risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities, with an
expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford
Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process
outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property
and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical
management, and legal administration. The Company's shares are traded on the
NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.
For more information, please contact:
Sue M. Friesen, vice president, Global Marketing
404.300.1604 (office)
864.386.6417 (cell)
sue.friesen(at)us.crawco.com
