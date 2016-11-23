Consumed Media Terminates Longtime Relationship with Reality TV Celebrity Client, Tila Tequila, Following Neo-Nazi Tweets

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Consumed Media, a division of CPXi, today announced the termination of their long time relationship with celebrity client, Tila Tequila, in light of a recent image suggesting a Nazi salute was shared on her Twitter account. As Consumed Media does not condone any declaration or message that advocates a hateful message towards any individual or group, the posting made by Tila Tequila is not consistent with the company's image and is a direct violation of the company's values.

CPXi EVP of Marketing, Tiffany Coletti Kaiser, stated, 'As part of CPXi and its division's core values, specifically "a caring community," we do not support any behavior or action that expresses a celebration of hatred. As such, effectively immediately, we have terminated the long standing relationship with our client, Tila Tequila.'

Consumed Media, a division of CPXi, creates content designed for today's digital media ecosystem. Combining more than 15 years of digital marketing expertise and a team of in house content creators, Consumed Media provides significant value for advertisers, publishers and influencers. Through its owned and operated properties, Consumed Media develops original content that speaks directly to consumers' passions with highly sharable articles, videos and photo galleries.

