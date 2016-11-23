Ingram Micro to Host Free Electronics Recycling Event for Las Vegas Community Sunday, Nov. 27th

Global technology distributor offers a "Recycle IT for Free" day for local residents as part of its Ingram Micro ONE partner event in Las Vegas #ONEIngram

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- To encourage local residents to responsibly dispose of old technology, Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE: IM) is hosting a free electronics recycling event on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Boca Park shopping center in the parking lot of the now-closed Haggen grocery store located at 820 S. Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas.

Inspired in part by the Ingram Micro ONE event taking place later this month at the Aria Resort and Casino, Ingram Micro's inaugural pop-up "Recycle IT for Free" event is a call to action for Las Vegas residents to drive in and drop off unwanted or unusable technology without worry or their wallet. Additional recycling events will take place in 2017.

"Handling old technology in a responsible way is not only about taking care of the environment, it is about making sure that information on those devices is destroyed and that is often something people struggle with," said Tom Bamrick, director, Global Vendor Management Ingram Micro. "After Thanksgiving is always a busy shopping weekend, so we're hoping people who are out purchasing technology for the holidays and New Year will take advantage of this opportunity to properly dispose of their old systems and devices free of charge."

To bring this event together, Ingram Micro is leveraging its information technology asset disposal (ITAD) services which provide secure, compliant end-of-life IT asset management and disposition services, including secure data destruction, environmentally compliant technology recycling, asset management reporting and refreshing and recycling assets to channel partners worldwide. In 2015 alone, Ingram Micro ITAD reused or recycled more than 3 million assets totaling more than 40 million pounds.

Las Vegas residents are welcome to bring computers, tablets, printers, hard drives, keyboards, speakers, monitors, networking devices, DVD and VCR players, gaming systems and cell phones to this one-day only Recycle IT for Free event. Items not accepted include appliances, furniture or any devices that contains hazardous materials.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at .

