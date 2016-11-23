Sonor Investments Limited Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Sonor Investments Limited (TSX VENTURE: SNI.PR.A) today reported its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, stated that as at September 30, 2016 the Company's assets totaled $61.5 million. These assets included $11.6 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in a private investment and $14.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and short investments.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2016, the Company realized $1,095,000 of net capital gains on the sale of investments. In the comparable period for 2015 the Company realized $184,000 of net capital gains on the sale of investments. During the three months ended September 30, 2016 there were $358,000 of net capital gains compared to no capital gains or losses on the sale of investments during the three months ended September 30, 2015.

During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.

Sonor Investments Limited is an investment company located in Toronto, Canada. The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on The TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Mr. Michael Gardiner

Chairman and CEO

(416) 369-1499



Mr. Stephen Mills

Treasurer & CFO

(416) 369-1499

PressRelease by

Sonor Investments Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 20:37

Language: English

News-ID 508898

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sonor Investments Limited

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease