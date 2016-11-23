Essential Energy Services Announces Management Change

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) ("Essential") announces Mr. Donald Webster, Chief Operating Officer, has resigned effective immediately. Essential would like to thank Mr. Webster for his many years of dedicated service and we wish him well in his future endeavors.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential Energy Services Ltd. provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and abandonment services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with masted coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, service rigs and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers the largest masted coil tubing fleet in Canada. Further information can be found at .

Contacts:

Essential Energy Services Ltd.

Garnet K. Amundson

President and CEO

(403) 513-7272





Essential Energy Services Ltd.

Karen Perasalo

Investor Relations

(403) 513-7272





