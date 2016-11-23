Pacific Iron Ore Corporation Announces Release of September 30, 2016 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Pacific Iron Ore Corporation (TSX VENTURE: POC) announces that it has filed its Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. These documents are now available on SEDAR.

2016 Third Quarter Results

During the first nine months of 2016 the Corporation incurred a net loss of $422,648 or ($0.06) per common share as compared to a net loss of $351,130 or ($0.05) per common share in the first nine months of 2016.

Its major expenses incurred in the nine month period included:

For further information please refer to the Corporations profile on SEDAR which can be accessed at or visit our website at .

Forward Looking Statements:

The TSX.V Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address future production, reserves potential, exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: market prices; exploitation and exploration successes; continued availability of capital, financing and personnel; government regulation and laws; the Corporations relationship with First Nations; environmental developments; and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. For more information on Pacific Iron Ore Corporation, Investors should review the Corporation's registered filings which are available at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of his release.

Contacts:



Pacific Iron Ore Corporation

Richard Bonnycastle

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 269-6795

(403) 265-2887 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.pacificironorecorp.com/



PressRelease by

Pacific Iron Ore Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 22:12

Language: English

News-ID 508908

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pacific Iron Ore Corp.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease