Relentless Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Relentless Resources Ltd. ("Relentless" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: RRL) announces that it has issued its September 30, 2016 unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related MD&A. Additional information about Relentless is available on SEDAR at or on the Company`s website at .

Relentless averaged 159 boed (59% oil and liquids) in Q3 2016, down 44% from the same period last year. Approximately 75 boed of gas production was shut in from properties in the Peace River Arch due to low natural gas pricing. It is expected that this production will resume by the end of the year.

Operating costs decreased 11% to $13.36/boe compared to the previous quarter. General and administration costs also decreased 15% to $7.98/boe.

As of today's date, Relentless has a net debt of approximately $2.7 million dollars on a credit line of $3.0 million dollars. Current production, based on field estimates, is approximately 175 boed (60% oil and liquids).

Although current commodity prices have reduced capital spending and have not allowed for production growth, the Heathdale property provides high impact oil projects which are easily ramped up given a better price environment. Relentless views the industry downturn as an opportunity to optimize the Heathdale asset and potentially align itself inside a larger company, with similar corporate direction. In the meantime, Relentless is moving forward several recompletion opportunities on its W5M asset base as well as contemplating further delineation drilling at Heathdale.

Relentless' go forward capital program depends on the price of oil and natural gas and the ability to finance. Relentless continues to explore various opportunities to grow and enhance shareholder value.

Relentless is a unique low G&A, high insider ownership, conforming junior oil and gas company with low risk high working interest medium gravity oil opportunities at Heathdale. The Management and Directors once again thank you for your patience and continued support.

Forward-Looking Statements: All statements, other than statements of historical fact, set forth in this news release, including without limitation, assumptions and statements regarding the volumes and estimated value of the Company's proved and probable reserves, future production rates, exploration and development results, financial results, and future plans, operations and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are beyond management's control, including but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, environmental risks, industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, availability of materials, equipment and third party services, stock market volatility, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

These assumptions and statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties inherent in the oil and gas industry such as geological, technical, drilling and processing problems and other risks and uncertainties, as well as the business risks discussed in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company under the heading "Business Risks". The Company does not undertake any obligation, except as required by applicable securities legislation, to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) is calculated using the conversion factor of 6 mcf (thousand cubic feet) of natural gas being equivalent to one barrel of oil. Boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl (barrel of oil) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release provides certain financial measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Cash flow from operations and net surplus (debt) are not recognized measures under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), cash flow from operations and net surplus (debt) are useful supplemental measures that demonstrate the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to repay debt or fund future capital investment. Investors are cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indication of the Company's performance. The Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from other companies and accordingly, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. Cash flow from operations is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) for other income, unrealized gains or losses on financial derivative instruments, transaction costs, accretion, share based compensation, impairment and depletion and depreciation. Net surplus (debt) is the total of cash plus accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits, less accounts payable plus bank debt.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Relentless Resources Ltd.

Relentless is a Calgary based emerging oil and natural gas company, engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and light gravity crude oil reserves in Alberta, Canada. Relentless's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RRL.

Relentless's primary corporate objective is to achieve non-dilutive growth and enhance shareholder value through internal prospect development, strategic production acquisitions and prudent financial management.

Contacts:



Relentless Resources Ltd.

Dan Wilson, CEO

Phone: (403) 532-4466 ext. 227

Mobile: (403) 874-9862

(587) 955-9668 (FAX)





Relentless Resources Ltd.

Ron Peshke, President

Phone: (403) 532-4466 ext. 223

Mobile: (403) 852-3403

(587) 955-9668 (FAX)





More information:

http://www.relentless-resources.com



PressRelease by

Relentless Resources Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/23/2016 - 22:02

Language: English

News-ID 508910

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Relentless Resources Ltd.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 110



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease