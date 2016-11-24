Airwheel E3 Smart backpack E Bike Is in Vogue

The cute and fashionable appearance of Airwheel E3 smart e bike caters to customers needs of expressing their individuality.

(firmenpresse) - Of ingenious design, Airwheel E3 smart e bike is now in vogue. To begin with, its cute and fashionable appearance caters to customers needs of expressing their individuality. In the second place, incredibly foldable and excellent, it offers a new type of transport to people. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799501637299605508



Airwheel E3 intelligent e bike is quite distinctive in style. Choosing aluminum alloy as its materials, its frame is light and tough, so that its 11.1kg body can bear 100kg load. With such a striking contrast, riding E3 is quite eye-catching on the street. Moreover, formed by two hollow circles, the frame is special in design, giving E3 a highly individual style. By the way, the circles are used to hold the tyres when the bike is folded, indicating the integration of art and practicality. Additionally, the rubber saddle of E3 is in left-right design, quite funny and more accordant with Ergonomics. As a result, it can give riders a more comfortable riding experience by offering balanced force and good ventilation while making E3 cuter. On the whole, Airwheel E3 has its own particular features and helps to show riders unique personality and style. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798044994854678528



Just as important, Airwheel E3 brings a brand new using experience to people. Thanks to its multiple folding system, E3 can be folded to as small as a backpack. When put into its tailor-made roller bag, E3 backpack electric folding bike is easy to carry when it is not in use. Therefore, riders can enjoy the convenience of riding whenever and wherever they like. Furthermore, excellent in performance, E3 can let people have a wonderful riding experience. It chooses car-level Li-ion battery set, offering sufficient power supply, so riders can have a smooth and graceful riding. And it selects 300W powerful customized high performance hub motor, providing powerful and stable force, so that people can experience the excitement of riding. In short, the powerful E3 can let people enjoy the whole riding process. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg





To sum up, attractive appearance and excellent performance make Airwheel E3 folding e bike trendy and popular. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



