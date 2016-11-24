Fresh University of Newcastle Australia Graduates from PSB Academy Ready to Shape Singapore's Future Economy

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/23/16 -- Over 370 students from will graduate this Saturday with degrees awarded by one of Australia's leading modern universities, The University of Newcastle, Australia (UON) in programmes ranging from Business, Commerce, Communication and Engineering, to degree courses in IT, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety as well as the university's premier Master of Business Administration (MBA).

"For over 10 years in Singapore, the University of Newcastle, Australia -- through its partnership with PSB Academy -- has developed professional leaders of the future who will make a positive impact here in Singapore and in the global community. We are delighted to celebrate the success of our graduates this year and I am confident that, like the distinguished alumni who precede them, they will be characterised by the spirit of enterprise, excellence and resilience to meet the challenges of the future," says Professor Caroline McMillen, Vice Chancellor and President, The University of Newcastle, Australia.

Amongst are some of Singapore's leading figures and captains of industry. They include Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Dr Khaw Boon Wan as well as Dr Tan Chin Nam, whose distinguished career includes holding top leadership positions in the National Computer Board, Economic Development Board, Singapore Tourism Board, the Ministry of Manpower, the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts, Chairman National Library Board, and Chairman Media Development Authority, amongst other appointments.

In a 2016 report by the World Economic Forum, countries in the prospects of thriving the digital economy. 25 year-old digital entrepreneur, who topped her full-time , feels confident that her newfound knowledge in business strategy from UON will help her online home décor business take off. "The MBA programme has definitely built my confidence in dealing with multiple stakeholders. Through an in-depth understanding of cross-cultural management, I am now able to liaise with vendors and suppliers from different countries better. Furthermore, knowing how to do a thorough company and competitor analysis was valuable in helping me determine the competitive advantages of my business, the weaknesses to address and the opportunities to pursue," says Shahnaz.

At 24, Evan Isaac Woon Cheng Chian will graduate with a . Aside from being the first among four siblings to graduate with a degree, Evan will also be amongst over 30 students from across the disciplines who will graduate with distinction this year. Prepared with skillsets that he has acquired in UON programme, Evan is already excited about doing well in his first full-time job as a copywriter and designer for a design company specialising in developing mobile-based digital platforms. "I've always wanted to be a journalist from a young age, and while I am only three weeks into my new job, I'm glad that my career ambitions are gradually coming to light. My degree course has definitely been relevant in offering me the tools I require for the trade, and it has allowed me tap into and hone my creative talent to do well in my job," says Evan.

Another student who will graduate with distinction is Mr Cheng Zhi Jie. The 32-year old, who holds a safety officer certification, had decided to take up a part-time . "As a working father, I had to go beyond my own limits many times, but through all that, I have benefitted from the challenges presented. Having good classmates who support you throughout really helped," says Zhi Jie, who had found employment in a surveillance systems company ahead of his graduation.

"This year marks a 10-year milestone for our partnership with the University of Newcastle, Australia in Singapore, and we remain committed to championing a world-ready brand of education in our quest to nurture industry-ready graduates for Singapore's Smart Nation and beyond. Students who were dedicated to doing well in their degree programme can also feel confident of their future prospects because they will graduate from one of the world's best and modern institutions of higher learning whose programmes are constantly being tuned to the needs of global developments and the future," says Eur. Ing Joao Ponciano, Dean and Vice President, PSB Academy.

Students holding relevant diplomas from private institutions and local polytechnics are welcome to apply for the January 2017 intake of in Business, Commerce, Environmental, and Occupational Health and Safety at PSB Academy.

Graduates from The University of Newcastle class of 2016 ready to shape Singapore's future economy: (From left) Copywriter at a digital mobile platforms firm Evan Isaac Woon Cheng Chian, online entrepreneur Shahnaz Nazimuddeen, and systems surveillance engineer Cheng Zhi Jie, are among the top scorers from each of their graduating cohorts in Communication, MBA, and Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety respectively.

Productivity is at the heart of PSB Academy. Once known as the Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy is known today as "The Future Academy", with signature programmes that focus on what really matters: performance in the real-world.

The Academy hosts over 11,000 local and international students in its slate of industry-ready certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate programmes every year.

PSB Academy voluntarily commissions reputable external research firms to conduct graduate employment surveys as one of several key measures of graduate outcomes. Last year, found that around nine in 10 local/ international students found perm/temp employment within six months of graduation, six in 10 benefitted from pay raises and/or career progression, and that graduates took 2.1 months on average to find employment.

PSB Academy is situated at two campuses in Singapore: PSB Academy Delta campus near Tiong Bahru, and PSB Academy City campus at Marina Square. Learn more at:

