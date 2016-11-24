Airwheel intelligent personal transport Electric Scooter Makes A Gift List For The Masses

Airwheel, the leading brand of electric scooter, has many scooter types. Airwheel not only are transports in daily life, but also excellent life helpers.

(firmenpresse) - Everyone hankers for a gift from loved ones in this particular festival. However, selecting an ideal gift is not that easy. Airwheel would like to share a gift list for you. Airwheel has many types of intelligent electric scooters, which not only are transports in daily life, but also excellent life helpers. Thus, they can be added into gift list and people from all age groups can find suitable scooters. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799857837727850496



Based on aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm and gyroscope system, Airwheel electric scooters can realize self-balancing by themselves automatically. Then, it is almost effortless when riding. Riders can realize different controls, like speeding up, slowing down, braking and changing direction, by adjusting body gravity. The maximum speed of Airwheel electric scooters are ranging from 17km to 20km, which is able to cover both short-distance and long-distance travel needs. People even can ride them to take a trip on weekends. Comparatively speaking, Airwheel mini electric scooters are more than transports. They can be regarded as life helpers. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799857627589013504



When it comes to the gift, people from any age group can find fitted types. For females and the elderly, the new-published Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter is a good idea. It is equipped with an adjustable saddle. That is to say, both sitting-posture and standing-posture riding modes apply to it at the same time. The comfort and safety during riding have been ensured, which cater for need of these two age stages. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg



For men, the Airwheel R5 electric assist bike are fitted for them. Riders are empowered to alter riding styles of man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles freely. For young girls and office ladies, Airwheel E series of folding electric bikes will be their choices and of course the Z series is also suggested. For boys, the X-series electric unicycles and M-series are fitted for them. They can ride X-series or M-series to weave in high streets and back lanes, to take a friends party and even to go to school every day. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





