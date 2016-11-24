Therapeutic Assessment Market Review and Pipeline Landscape for Lung Transplant Rejection H2 2016

Lung Transplant Rejection Pipeline Review, H2 2016, provides an overview of the Lung Transplant Rejection (Immunology) pipeline landscape.

Market Research HUB

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, November 24, 2016: A latest pipeline guide for pharmaceutical and healthcare disease by Global market directs has been launched and added to Market Research Hubs vast portfolio of research reports. The report is titled as Lung Transplant Rejection- Pipeline Review, H2 2016. This research study provides comprehensive data on the therapeutic development for lung transplant rejection along with the analysis based on various stages of development, drug profiles, route of administration (RoA), mechanism of action (MoA) and molecule type.



Firstly, the report starts with the brief introduction to lung transplant. This transplant is an effective treatment for a disease that has destroyed most of the lungs function. It replaces an injured or diseased lung with a healthy one. For people with severe lung disease, a transplant can bring back easier breathing and also ensure a long life. However, lung transplant surgery has major risks and complications such as bleeding, infection, clots, and cardiovascular disorders.



Request Free Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=873442



The two main complications which may arise after the transplant include: organ rejection and infection. Since the body recognizes the new lung as a foreign object, it will normally try to get rid of it or "reject" it. Some of the major symptoms of lung transplant rejections are:



Fever over 100°F (38°C)

"Flu-like" symptoms: aches, headache, dizziness, nausea & vomiting.

Chest congestion

Dry cough

Shortness of breath

New pain or tenderness around the lung.

Fatigue



Chronic rejection after lung transplantation is considerably more common than most other solid organ transplants. Since the body's ability to fight infection is decreased, transplant recipients are more disposed to infections. According to the report, Immunosuppressive drugs are administered simultaneously which prevent the body from attacking the organ via various immune responses, as a result it helps in blocking organ rejection and enabling a successful transplant.





The guide is built using primary data and facts sourced from global markets direct proprietary records, company & university websites, clinical trial registries, SEC filings, conferences, investor presentations and featured press releases from university sites along with industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking methods ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Companies involved in the therapeutics development are as follows:



Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

Novartis AG

Kamada Ltd.

Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Proteo, Inc.

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Browse Full Report with TOC - http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/lung-transplant-rejection-pipeline-review-h2-2016-report.html



Furthermore, the guide also helps in identifying developing players in the market along with their portfolios. Apart from that, the report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/lung-transplant-rejection-pipeline-review-h2-2016-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

Requests:

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free : 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : sales(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

PressContact / Agency:

Mark Hub

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : sales(at)marketresearchhub.com

Date: 11/24/2016 - 06:41

Language: English

News-ID 508925

Character count: 3472

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 15186212074



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 24.11.2016



Number of hits: 84



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease