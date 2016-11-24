Mini Intelligent quality Electric Scooter Manufacturer Airwheel Enjoys a Prosperous Prospect

As the scooter became more and more prevalent both at home and abroad, a host of scooter-producing firms cropped up overnight, of which come to be the dominating ones, e.g. Airwheel.

(firmenpresse) - Now Airwheel intelligent electric scooters are unexceptionally catching on both at home and abroad. It is believable that the high momentum of the sector will remain for years to come. Each year, Airwheel manufactures millions of intelligent self-balancing scooters are exported to overseas market, e.g. Europe, South- and North-America and South-Asian countries. In total, there are over one hundred countries selling Airwheel intelligent power scooters. The annual sales volume goes to show the popularity of Airwheel in the market. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/796982813513760768



At home, Airwheel electric walkcar is establishing branch offices to smoothly distribute its scooters. Abroad, scooter dealers and distributors are out to place orders for Airwheel. At the same time, millions of would-be distributors are trying to apply for the local Airwheel agents so that they could set up an exclusive right of dealing Airwheel for a monopoly. After all, no one is willing to share the large marginal benefit with other local dealers. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799858123968086017



More importantly, Airwheel green electric scooter has made many breakthroughs, like the application of magnetic levitation motor that is one of the most advanced driving systems in the world. The main designing concept of magnetic levitation motor is to replace the bearing with magnetic power, which will reduce the radial hub load for the vehicle. The bearing-free structure has improved the durability of the scooter for a large scale. Also, the innovative ride modes appeal to the public, like the Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter and R5 electric assist bike . https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799857992451489792



The whole market for scooter is endowed with a massive potential. There is a long way away from being excessively saturated and amateur. From the above prospective, it is understandable that there are myriads of scooter-fabricating enterprises in the market. Airwheel electric mobility scooter strikes the public and the scooter-lover as a most promising and popular one. Since it got a foot in the door, it gained a roaring success by trial and error. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg





Airwheel electric scooter is sure to enjoy a prosperous prospect. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



