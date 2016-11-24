Riding Airwheel E3 Smart Backpack Folding E Bike, Cool and Convenient

Airwheel as a scooter manufacturer turns into an eminent maker industrywide and worldwide. Airwheel has launched series of electric scooters successively.

(firmenpresse) - Through years unswerving efforts, Airwheel achieves a great success and gains a huge honour. As a scooter manufacturer, Airwheel turns into an eminent maker industrywide and worldwide. The current self-balancing scooter market has been controlled stupendously by Airwheel. E3 backpack e bike, one of new arrivals is cool and convenient. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798044572211351552



E-series with Airwheel E6 and E3 electric folding bike is talked and admired thanks to its minimalist-chic design and state-of-the-art technology. As a result, it is the embodiment of Airwheel since its launch. E3 was newly rolled out months ago. Left-right design saddle with aluminium alloy foldable frame and PU foaming Unibody makes riding comfort increase by 40%, compared with the traditional saddles. The folding size is 400*353*472mm, as small as a backpack. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/794814374695215108



With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. Plus, there is an exclusively designed backpack for E3 electric folding bike . As a result, Airwheel E3 makes travel convenient, as there is no carrying or parking problem in E3. The innovative double O design is conducive to folding. Small though E3 foldable electric bike is, its aluminium alloy frame can bear 100KG load. Thanks to the unique design, Airwheel E3 makes peoples daily commuting cooler. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793361471639920640



Airwheel E3 electric bicycle in backpack is coupled with car-level Li-ion battery set, light and delicate, ingenious combination of utility and beauty, making riding labour-saving and efficient with 20km/h. Yet, it might be the eternal classic one. Multi-functional handlebar with EBS, bell, phone holder and headlight is to give riders comfortable and convenient riding experience. EBS offers optimized initiating mode of vector controller and provides better brake power solution. Its fancy exterior makes it a focus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg





In the meantime, the nature of environmental protection would lead intelligent e bike to broader market, as it is cool and convenient. In the near future, Airwheel e scooter is guaranteed to release models that are more popular. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



