Riding an Airwheel R5 Urban intelligent Electric assist Bike Celebrates The Upcoming Holidays

Exchanging gifts among friends and families is a tradition in many festivals. However, many people will be anxious when choosing certain gifts for certain people.

(firmenpresse) - In recent years, a fashionable electric scooter is a popular option, which combines practical function and entertainment utility simultaneously. Among various models in Airwheel electric scooter family, Airwheel R5 electric assist urban bike is an optimization in terms of the design and price. People who receive your gift are likely to be surprised and grateful for your kind concerns and thoughtful hearts. Among those ordinary gifts, Airwheel R5 will definitely excel due to extraordinary performance and simplified design. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/797365671738753025



Firstly, the world-class industry design excels among its counterparts. The design team pays a great deal of attention to details craftsmanship and fashionable beauty of design. Secondly, riders empower to alter riding styles of man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted styles freely. It is worth mentioning that there are 0-11 gears for riders in power-assistance mode and riders can achieve a longer range. Combined with the 235w motor integrating the electrical power drive system, transmission device and the electrical braking system to the wheels, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike offers more powerful and stable force and will give you an easy ride. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/794052591822831617



Thirdly, Airwheel R5s electric assist bike main body, operating rod, handle bars and pedals can be folded to bid farewell troublesome thanks to the 0.2m3 folding volume enabling R5 folding electric bike to be stored into any corner of the house or car trunk. In the overall design style, Airwheel R5 uses a more rugged styling with 16 inch wheels that can greatly improve the adaptability for R 5 to pass complex road conditions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



As a result of that, Airwheel R5 appeals to all age groups from the teenagers to the senior citizens, proving to be the smartest economical option among ones gift list. Festival gift is an important way to enhance the emotional bonds between friends and families and to display your concerns towards others. An Airwheel R5 portable electric bike, conveying a healthy lifestyle and green low-carbon concept, also display your responsible attitudes towards life and certain positive attitudes towards the coming new year. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





