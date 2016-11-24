Galapagos selected for Stoxx Europe 600 Index

Mechelen, Belgium; 24 November 2016 - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG)

announces that Stoxx has selected Galapagos NV for inclusion in the Stoxx Europe

600 Index, effective 19 December 2016.



"After the inclusion of Galapagos in the BEL20 Index last March and, as first

biotechnology company ever, in the AEX Index last June, we are pleased to be

subsequently selected for inclusion in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as well. The

year 2016 has truly reflected the evolution of Galapagos from a pioneering

target discovery company to an integrated biopharmaceutical powerhouse," says

Onno van de Stolpe, CEO and Founder.



Stoxx Ltd. is a global index provider, currently calculating a global,

comprehensive index family of over 7,500 strictly rules-based and transparent

indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO Stoxx 50, Stoxx

Europe 50 and Stoxx Europe 600, Stoxx Ltd. maintains and calculates the Stoxx

Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices

for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and

BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.[1]



About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company

specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with

novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises a pipeline of Phase 3, Phase 2,

Phase 1, pre-clinical, and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation,

fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed

filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective

inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos

is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will



improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service

subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 480 employees, operating from its

Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and

Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.



Contacts



Investors: Media:



Elizabeth Goodwin Evelyn Fox



VP IR & Director Communications

Corporate Communications +31 6 53 591 999

+1 781 460 1784 communications(at)glpg.com





Paul van der Horst

Director IR & Business

Development

+31 6 53 725 199



ir(at)glpg.com







Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking

statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking

statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos

expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in

this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.





[1] Source: www.stoxx.com



Galapagos in Stoxx Europe 600:

http://hugin.info/133350/R/2059028/771713.pdf







