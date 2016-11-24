Galapagos selected for Stoxx Europe 600 Index

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Mechelen, Belgium; 24 November 2016 - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG)
announces that Stoxx has selected Galapagos NV for inclusion in the Stoxx Europe
600 Index, effective 19 December 2016.
"After the inclusion of Galapagos in the BEL20 Index last March and, as first
biotechnology company ever, in the AEX Index last June, we are pleased to be
subsequently selected for inclusion in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as well. The
year 2016 has truly reflected the evolution of Galapagos from a pioneering
target discovery company to an integrated biopharmaceutical powerhouse," says
Onno van de Stolpe, CEO and Founder.
Stoxx Ltd. is a global index provider, currently calculating a global,
comprehensive index family of over 7,500 strictly rules-based and transparent
indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO Stoxx 50, Stoxx
Europe 50 and Stoxx Europe 600, Stoxx Ltd. maintains and calculates the Stoxx
Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices
for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and
BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.[1]
About Galapagos
Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with
novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises a pipeline of Phase 3, Phase 2,
Phase 1, pre-clinical, and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation,
fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed
filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective
inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos
is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will
improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service
subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 480 employees, operating from its
Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and
Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.
Contacts
Investors: Media:
Elizabeth Goodwin Evelyn Fox
VP IR & Director Communications
Corporate Communications +31 6 53 591 999
+1 781 460 1784 communications(at)glpg.com
Paul van der Horst
Director IR & Business
Development
+31 6 53 725 199
ir(at)glpg.com
Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos
expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in
this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.
