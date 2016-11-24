(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
New solution makes cross-border electronic identification, signing and
transactions easier and safer
Amsterdam, November 24, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, today announces that its Public Key Infrastructure
(PKI) portfolio now includes solutions for qualified electronic signatures that
enable compliance with the new EU and EFTA-wide eIDAS (Electronic Identification
and Services) Regulation.
The new regulation sets a common standard for Trusted Services, including
electronic signatures, and provides a basis for end-to-end electronic business
processes between public agencies, businesses and private citizens throughout
members of the European Union. It also brings special benefits to businesses and
makes cross-border electronic identification, signing and transactions easier
and safer.
PKI-based authentication solutions validate a user's digital identity over a
public or private network and enable additional security applications such as
digital signing and encrypted email. Gemalto's SafeNet IDPrime smart cards now
allow trust service providers to be compliant because they are common criteria
EAL5+ certified, a pre-requisite for qualified digital signatures under the
eIDAS Regulation.
These solutions can assist users in a multitude of ways, including:
* Ensuring businesses can easily and securely respond to purchases with a
digital submission that includes electronic registered delivery, a time
stamp to prove it was submitted on time, and eSignature to formalize the
process
* Enabling a citizen who moves from one EU country to another to easily file
the previous years' taxes without having to travel back
* Allowing students to register and sign college entrance forms across borders
Using Gemalto certified smart cards, trust service providers will meet the
requirements to apply to become Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSP).
Becoming a QTSP has many strategic business advantages, such as being part of
the EU's Trust List, offering services with a higher legal certainty and
security, and the ability to display the Trust Mark to advertise their status.
"So many day-to-day activities - from signing a tax form, to competing for a
major business bid - are streamlined through the use of digital signatures.
eIDAS will help ensure these transactions are safe, legally binding and
recognized across borders" says François Lasnier, Senior Vice President,
Identity Protection at Gemalto.
Gemalto's SafeNet IDPrime smart cards are part of Gemalto's integrated PKI-based
authentication and digital signing offering that includes smart cards, USB
tokens, middleware, development platforms and authentication management
solutions. All components are interoperable and allow enterprises and trust
providers to implement PKI-based multi-platform security applications on a range
of devices using a cohesive, related set of products
Related Resources
Web Site: eIDAS Regulation
Fact Sheet: eIDAS Fact Sheet
Solution Brief: Safenet IDPrime Smart Cards
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
Gemalto media contacts:
Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang
North America Europe & CIS Greater China
+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046
philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com
Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki
Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific
+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266
ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2058773/771619.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gemalto.com/
Date: 11/24/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 508933
Character count: 5949
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gemalto
Stadt: Meudon
Number of hits: 23
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.681
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|15
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|292
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.