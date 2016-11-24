Gemalto enables trust service providers to roll out eIDAS compliant services as revolutionary initiative comes into effect in Europe

New solution makes cross-border electronic identification, signing and

transactions easier and safer



Amsterdam, November 24, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, today announces that its Public Key Infrastructure

(PKI) portfolio now includes solutions for qualified electronic signatures that

enable compliance with the new EU and EFTA-wide eIDAS (Electronic Identification

and Services) Regulation.



The new regulation sets a common standard for Trusted Services, including

electronic signatures, and provides a basis for end-to-end electronic business

processes between public agencies, businesses and private citizens throughout

members of the European Union. It also brings special benefits to businesses and

makes cross-border electronic identification, signing and transactions easier

and safer.



PKI-based authentication solutions validate a user's digital identity over a

public or private network and enable additional security applications such as

digital signing and encrypted email. Gemalto's SafeNet IDPrime smart cards now

allow trust service providers to be compliant because they are common criteria

EAL5+ certified, a pre-requisite for qualified digital signatures under the

eIDAS Regulation.



These solutions can assist users in a multitude of ways, including:

* Ensuring businesses can easily and securely respond to purchases with a

digital submission that includes electronic registered delivery, a time

stamp to prove it was submitted on time, and eSignature to formalize the

process

* Enabling a citizen who moves from one EU country to another to easily file

the previous years' taxes without having to travel back

* Allowing students to register and sign college entrance forms across borders





Using Gemalto certified smart cards, trust service providers will meet the

requirements to apply to become Qualified Trust Service Providers (QTSP).

Becoming a QTSP has many strategic business advantages, such as being part of

the EU's Trust List, offering services with a higher legal certainty and

security, and the ability to display the Trust Mark to advertise their status.



"So many day-to-day activities - from signing a tax form, to competing for a

major business bid - are streamlined through the use of digital signatures.

eIDAS will help ensure these transactions are safe, legally binding and

recognized across borders" says François Lasnier, Senior Vice President,

Identity Protection at Gemalto.



Gemalto's SafeNet IDPrime smart cards are part of Gemalto's integrated PKI-based

authentication and digital signing offering that includes smart cards, USB

tokens, middleware, development platforms and authentication management

solutions. All components are interoperable and allow enterprises and trust

providers to implement PKI-based multi-platform security applications on a range

of devices using a cohesive, related set of products



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.







For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.







