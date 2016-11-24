The Shinny Points of Airwheel A3 and S8 Smart mini urban e scooter

With the newly released Airwheel A3 and S8, people are highly aware of the powerful functionality of Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter.

(firmenpresse) - Compared with others, Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter is featured by more riding comforts, practical utility and other shinny points. First and foremost, Airwheel 2-wheeled electric scooter, like A3 and S8 is designed for better riding experience for riders. Due to the two-wheeled design, it is much easier for riders to keep balance while riding on varied terrains. Riders are relieved from the problem of keeping balance and body coordination. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798775322686521344



Besides, Airwheel A3 and S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooters are able to provide a steering-like riding experience because riders can hold the handles to regulate the directions, besides, the equipment of the display screen makes it easier for riders to be informed of running state for better reactions to any emergencies. Apart from the supreme riding experience, Airwheel A3 and S8 are specially featured by practical utility. Certainly, both A3 and S8 are good examples of the advanced functionality of Airwheel two wheel self-balancing electric scooters. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/797364995654701056



Unlike the former series of e scooters which are more advantageous to entertainment and short-term commuting, Airwheel A3 and S8 electric scooters with seat share more resemblances with mainstream alternative transports, especially for S8 that supports both standing and sitting-posture riding, making the entire riding experience similar to traditional bicycling yet with environmentally-friendliness and better humanized designs. In fact, Airwheel S8 symbolizes a new way of Airwheel riding that can penetrates deeper into peoples daily life. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022720862670848



Comparatively, Airwheel sitting-posture electric scooters are more suitable to complete long-distance travels due to its continuously advanced battery performances. A3 is uniquely equipped with a large battery capacity of 520wh, guaranteeing the strong momentum as well as the sustainable power supply. It is such a wonderful journey with Airwheel saddle-equipped scooter since one can feet both speed and passion. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otNL-ZdYkyg





Airwheel two wheel 2 wheel electric scooter not only breaks the traditional way of riding, but also adds other new elements including fashion. Each model of Airwheel electric mobility scooter is featured by fashionable and attractive design that easily catches eyeballs. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



