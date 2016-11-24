Marapharm Ventures Inc. announces intention to buy automated cannabis (ACM) vending machines



Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada - November 24, 2016 Marapharm symbols: Canada - CSE:MDM / Germany - FSE:2M0 / United States - OTCQB:MRPHF



Marapharm Ventures Inc. ("Marapharm") announces its intention to buy automated cannabis machines which will be branded as ACMs. The ACM is a retail sales counter and in the retailing space it's known simply as a vending machine. The ACM system provides for point-of-sale transactions, inventory management, secure product storage, enhanced availability of product, privacy, and a reduction in labor costs. Initially, ACMs will be located within retail outlets or dispensaries in Washington and Nevada. ACMs will stock and only sell Marapharm products in states where Marapharm owns the cultivation facilities and, in other areas, the machines will be leased to growers or will take up floor space in retail outlets and dispensaries under revenue participation agreements. Marapharm has ordered and paid for 2 pilot ACMs, with delivery expected to take place in January 2017. Photos of an ACM can be seen on Marapharm's website, at www.marapharm.com. "Bank machines work well inside a bank so it's reasonable to think that a cannabis machine will work well inside a cannabis store. Our machines are state of the art and the potential is very big. ACMs may prove to be lucrative for the company as an additional source of revenue", says Linda Sampson, CEO and director of Marapharm.



Marapharm has 300,000 square feet of medical marijuana licenses and land and facilities in WA and NV and about two and a half years ago, Marapharm applied in Canada to Health Canada for a MMPR (Production and Sales) license and has passed the necessary security clearances. The application is currently in the in-depth screening process. In September 2016, Health Canada contacted Marapharm with a provision to amend its application to allow for the new regulations, ACMPR.





Additional information on the operations or financial results of Marapharm are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the CSE website (www.thecse.com), the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com) and Sedar website (www.sedar.com) under the profile for Marapharm Ventures Inc.



www.marapharm.com or Linda Sampson, CEO, 778-583-4476 info(at)marapharm.com



