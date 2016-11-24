MEDICA 2016: Skin protection in triplicate

Malsfeld  Around 128.000 visitors have been noted during four trade fair days at a fully booked MEDICA this year. At the world's leading trade fair for the medical industry Dr. Schumacher GmbH, known as expert for disinfection and hygiene products in all medical areas, also presented itself as a specialist for skin care products.

Dr. Schumacher: Skin protection in triplicate

(firmenpresse) - Offering a computer-based skin analysis at its booth visitors could get a comprehensive skin diagnosis and a non-binding product advice. The company is providing skin protection products for every skin type in triplicate: skin disinfection, cleaning and protection products.



Our skin has a natural protective function for our body. This protection decreases especially by daily work with medical gloves, disinfection and cleaning and skin may dehydrate. By offering this skin analysis we want to create awareness for the burden of skin and particularly hands in the medical routine. says Jens Schumacher, CEO of Dr. Schumacher GmbH.



Disinfection: Regular skin and hand disinfection are mandatory in daily healthcare. While disinfecting their hands before and after any contact with patients, doctors and nursing staff reach a high hygienic status, but strain their skin equally. Skin and hand disinfection products of Dr. Schumacher are very skin-friendly and guarantee a safe and rapid disinfection. Regarding hand disinfection especially the ASEPTOMAN® series is suitable for every skin type and requirement.



Cleaning: Among disinfection products items for skin and hand cleaning are also offered. Descosan Kamillenduft is a skin-friendly washing lotion with mild surfactants. Optimal ingredients, lanolin, refatting and humectant components protect the physiological integrity of the skin. It is free from colourants and has a mild chamomile scent.



Skin care: Dr. Schumacher developed the hypoallergenic prolind sensitive skin care series especially for sensitive and allergic skin. The wide portfolio includes lotions, skin care and skin protection creams which are divided into water-in-oil-emulsions and oil-in-water emulsions. Especially hypoallergenic prolind Intensiv-Pflegecreme sensitive nourishes lastingly and is suited even for atopic and allergic skin. This water-in-oil-emulsion is free from perfume, colourants and preservatives. All products are pH-neutral and may be used by medical staff as well as patients.





Take care when using disinfectants. Always read the label and product information prior to use.







For almost 40 years Dr. Schumacher GmbH is an internationally recognised specialist for the development and production of disinfection, hygiene and care products in all medical areas. Employing more than 1,000 people in eight countries the owner-managed German company with headquarter in Malsfeld/Hesse is producing disinfection and cleaning products for skin, hands, instruments and surfaces. Dr. Schumacher is one of the biggest manufacturers of wet and dry wipe systems in Europe with an own production of soft cloth systems and wet wipes. A distribution network in about 70 countries emphasises the international scope of the hygiene specialist.

