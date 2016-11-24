       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Airwheel E6 Folding intelligent Electric Bike Is Designed For a Mobile Lifestyle

The era of mobility has arrived. Newer, more powerful devices have been untethered from our desktops and land lines.

(firmenpresse) - While science and technology are fundamental mediums toward progress, they are not ends in and of themselves. They are the means to an end, and that end is the improvement of human life and relationships. To fully deliver on the opportunities mobile promises, Airwheel has taken a more human-centered approach. Airwheel E6 electric bike is one of the examples to carry out this principle. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799858123968086017

The idea of user-focused design is not uncommon. But its execution all too often is. Airwheel has broken through the crowded electric bike products. Airwheel E6 is not just an electric bike, but also a foldable bike. Followed the insights of realizing mobile lifestyle, E6 can offer a more humanized value. Electric bikes are formerly large and heavy. With X-shaped frame, the foldable process can work very easy. It also gives a solid structure on the road, which can bear 100kg load. The foldable function and light weight 14.15kg makes E6 a unique vehicle for a mobile life. Airwheel E6 folding e bike is smaller and light enough to move with the pace of life. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ

The more we understand peoples lifestyle and motivation, the more successful we can be in designing a more natural mobile experience. People are always on the moving in this current society. Time and space are count all the time. With car-level Li-ion battery set, E6 Smart Electric Bike can provide the sufficient power supply. When time counts, E6 will drive you to the destination on time, which saves you from the traffic congestion. When space counts, you can fold E6 to store it in a suitable space. E6 is also available in the long traveling. The small foldable body can be put into the car trunk. You can drive it to anywhere you want to ride. In a world with so many congestions, Airwheel E6 can ensure its mobile user experiences a more free riding. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



http://www.airwheel.net



airwheel-self-balancing-scooter, intelligent-scooter, airwheel, self-balancing-electric-scooter



Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited

