Voltaic Minerals Corp. Appoints R. Thomas Currin, Jr. to Board of Directors

November 24, 2016 - Voltaic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VLT, FSE: 2P61) (the Company) is pleased to announce that Mr. R. Thomas Currin, Jr. has been appointed to the board of directors. Mr. Currin adds 35 years of Lithium project engineering and processing expertise to the Company.



Mr. Currin, a Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering graduate in 1978, has held various technical and management positions with FMC Lithium (NYSE: FMC) ("FMC"), a Fortune 500 diversified chemicals, mining and machinery company; and more recently with Li3 Energy Inc. (OTCQB: LIEG). In recent years, his expertise within the Lithium industry has led to his involvement in evaluating various Lithium projects in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Australia.



Mr. Currin is currently President and Founder of Limtech Technologies, Inc., (Limtech) a privately held company providing Lithium chemical products and recycling services to the Lithium chemical industry. In addition to his commitments to Limtech as President and the Company as Director, Mr. Currin will also provide his expertise and services to the position of Project Manager for the Green Energy Project in Utah and advancement of the process development and optimization with Enertrex Corp. (Enertrex).



Mr. Currin stated, "Voltaic Minerals Corp. provides me with an exciting opportunity to develop an accelerated project in conjunction with a Selective Lithium process with the goal of recovering Lithium from the mining friendly jurisdiction of Utah".



About Voltaic Minerals Corp.



Voltaic Minerals Corp. is a Vancouver-based lithium exploration company which owns 100% of the Green Energy Lithium Project that encompasses 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) claims and is located in Grand County, 15 km west of the city of Moab. Lithium and other minerals occur at the project in an over-saturated brine (40% minerals, 60% water) discovered during oil exploration when drill wells intercepted Clastic Bed #31 of the Paradox formation.





Voltaic Minerals Corp. is also commencing process development and optimization using a Lithium Selective technique developed by Enertrex Corp. in accordance to a signed MOU agreement announced October 31, 2016. The Selective technique varies from traditional solar evaporation methods and has the potential to revolutionize Lithium processing as it stands today. The Lithium Selective technique could have the potential to efficiently process Lithium-bearing brines of differing metallurgy from various sources.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the Company may not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans, changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on current data that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and despite the current expected viability of the project, that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits to build and operate the envisaged mine cannot be obtained. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.





