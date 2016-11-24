HUBER+SUHNER to bring Connected Mobility to InnoRail India 2016

(firmenpresse) - HUBER+SUHNER, leading international manufacturer of components and systems for optical and electrical connectivity products, is set to display its innovative RADOX® portfolio and rail connectivity solutions at this years InnoRail exhibition in India.



HUBER+SUHNERs booth at InnoRail focuses on solutions for Connected Mobility  the notion that HUBER+SUHNER brings communications and railway together by providing instrumental components required to enable broadband network connections on board, from train-to-ground and trackside. As such, it will be displaying a wide range of products, which allow operators and passengers to run their increasingly demanding applications seamlessly.



As rail systems are becoming ever more sophisticated, passenger comfort and entertainment are key drivers in increasing rail attractiveness, said Makarand Belsare, Vice President  Transportation at HUBER+SUHNER India. The worlds of communications and railway must be brought together, and HUBER+SUHNER are able to provide the appropriate Connected Mobility solutions to keep up with the rising demands. We look forward to showing why we are rail connectivity leaders at InnoRail and showcasing our products to professionals in the region.



HUBER+SUHNERs revolutionary portfolio of customised RADOX® cables and components are specially designed for demanding applications, where movements combined with enhanced fire performance is required. The electron-beam cross-linked insulation materials are used over the entire range of products, creating extremely robust products for harsh environmental conditions.



Also on display will be HUBER+SUHNERs state-of-the-art SENCITY® Omni-S MIMO, a configurable multiband antenna for WiFi MIMO, Cellular/LTE and GNSS. Specially designed to install Internet in trains, the Omni-S antenna supports various wireless bands such as 4G and LTE and can be used as a 4x4 WiFi MIMO multi-port antenna.



By showcasing these innovations, HUBER+SUHNER will ultimately demonstrate a complete solution at InnoRail India which the rail industry can use to fully equip itself for the future.





Exhibition visitors can see the HUBER+SUHNER vision for future railway connections at booth number 29A at InnoRail 2016, India, 1-3 December.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/HUBERSUHNER-to-bring-Connected-Mobility-to-InnoRail-India-2016



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

HUBER+SUHNER Group

HUBER+SUHNER is a global company with headquarters in Switzerland that develops and manufactures components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. With cables, connectors and systems  developed from the three core technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency  the company serves customers in the communication, transportation and industrial sectors. The products deliver high performance, quality, reliability and long life  even under harsh environment conditions. Our global production network, combined with group companies and agencies in over 60 countries, puts HUBER+SUHNER close to its customers. Further information on the company can be found at hubersuhner.com.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Kelly Mancaruso

Proactive PR

Tel: +44 1636 812 152

Kelly.mancaruso(at)proactive-pr.com



Axel Rienitz

Head of Marketing Communication

Phone +41 71 353 4220

axel.rienitz(at)hubersuhner.com

Date: 11/24/2016 - 11:05

Language: English

News-ID 508948

Character count: 2344

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883 60



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease