My Home Move Goes Live on LexisOne Enterprise Resource Planning Solution for Legal

LONDON, U.K.  24 November 2016  My Home Move Ltd, the UKs largest provider of mover conveyancing services, is live on LexisOne, the enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for legal from LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, which is powered by Microsoft Dynamics® AX. In this first six-month phase of deployment, LexisOne has replaced the incumbent aging financial system. Over time, LexisOne will provide My Home Move with a common data platform across its business, creating a seamless environment throughout the organisation. The process efficiencies delivered by LexisOne will directly translate into superior levels of service for all of their customers.



My Home Move is now able to institute common best practice finance methodologies to manage its multi-site and multi-entity operation, and will deploy additional functionality through an incremental release strategy. Ultimately, with all the core data residing in LexisOne, the system will deliver a single, authoritative version of truth. Both data quality and speed of reporting will significantly improve due to the extensive capabilities offered by the solution.



LexisOne is a strategic investment for us, Paul Tennant, IT Director at My Home Move, commented. The achievement of our ambitious growth plan is to a large extent reliant on the delivery of exceptional customer care underpinned by innovative technology and unrivalled expertise. LexisOne is the technology platform that will support the realisation of this goal for the long term  it is scalable, robust and highly customisable to our way of working. It will deliver process efficiencies that only an ERP system can enable.



My Home Move chose enterprise-grade ERP system, LexisOne, as it is built on the industry standard, future-proof Microsoft Dynamics AX platform. My Home Move is committed to Microsoft technology for its IT infrastructure, and the organisation already has staff in-house ready to maximise the use of the solution. As the business grows, recruitment of new staff to manage the technology (including .NET developers) will be relatively straightforward due to the vast pool of personnel with Microsoft expertise available in the industry.





We are delighted with the smooth and rapid roll-out of the first phase of LexisOne at My Home Move. This success reflects the collaborative approach of our two organisations, Andy Sparkes, General Manager at LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, said. Due to the fast changing global environment, organisations require standard best practice processes to manage business; alongside reliable visibility of commercial performance in real-time. Only an ERP-led business management approach can truly facilitate this.



LexisOne is an ERP solution for legal, which goes beyond traditional practice management. LexisOne helps firms proactively manage costs, prepare and track matter budgets, improve control, make informed decisions and optimise resources to deliver greater value to clients. Powered by Microsoft Dynamics AX, LexisOne harmonises financial, human resources, productivity and performance management to provide the insight, flexibility and scalability that firms need to rapidly adapt in an ever-changing world.





