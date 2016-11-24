Discover the latest in mPOS Printing Solutions with BIXOLON at Cartes 2016

(firmenpresse) - Cartes 2016 (29 November - 1 December 2016, Cannes, France) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile Printers will be exhibiting on booth Hall Palais 01, #H062 at Cartes 2016 to showcase the latest in mPOS printing technology.
Presenting the latest innovations in payment printing technology for a range of trend sensitive applications from multi-platform POS ecosystems to digital payment applications. BIXOLON will be demonstrating its dynamic range of mobile printing solutions including the SPP-R200III and SPP-R310 next generation mobile printers with NFC auto-pairing. Supporting Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB and Serial connectivity for consistent, high quality receipt and label printing from Android, iOS and Windows® smart devices.
BIXOLON will also be providing the previously missing link between smart devices and wired POS peripherals, showcasing its B-gate mPOS hub solution eliminating the need for expensive POS systems setups. B-gate easily connects standard peripherals with tablets or smart devices via its powerful Bluetooth or Wi-Fi interface.
As the requirement for secure, stable payment printing environments continues to rise, Cartes provides BIXOLON with the perfect platform to demonstrate the flexibility of its printing hardware for the evolving mPOS marketplace, explains Charlie Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH. BIXOLON provides highly adaptive printing hardware solutions which incorporate quality and stand the test of time in any environment.
About BIXOLON
BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of dependable innovative and advanced printing technologies that include POS, Auto ID and Mobile receipt & label printers for a range of environments. BIXOLON views its printing technology as an essential tool for any business and holds itself to the highest standards, since dedication to customers is its core belief.
BIXOLONs FAST, FLEXIBLE and FRIENDLY approach to business has much to do with its recent success.
