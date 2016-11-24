Successful certification of the STW F01 pressure switch

(PresseBox) - The F01 pressure switch by Sensor-Technik Wiedemann GmbH (STW) has received certification according to EN 13849-1 through TÜV Süd and can now be used in various safety applications which require Performance Level D.

The housing of the F01 is completely made of stainless steel. Different pressure connections are available on request. One special feature of the F01 is the fact that the Performance Level is achieved without an additional control unit, as the outputs are read back and checked. The F01 pressure switch is available in two different versions: One version with two inverse switching outputs, and a second version with a 4-20mA output and switch output. As a result, cost-effective monitoring functions can be realised, such as the possibility of system pressure monitoring with an F01 and a warning lamp.

In addition to this certification according to EN 13849-1 just granted by TÜV Süd, the F01 also has the E1 approval by the Kraftfahrtbundesamt (German Federal Motor Transport Authority).



For over 30 years, Sensor-Technik Wiedemann GmbH (STW) has been providing leading manufacturers of mobile machines, agricultural machines and special machines with the latest in automation, networking and electrification technology.

