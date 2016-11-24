       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Odfjell SE : Mandatory notification of trade

(Thomson Reuters ONE)


On 24 November 2016 primary insider Kristian Mørch, CEO Odfjell SE, acquired
10,000 A-Shares in Odfjell SE at an average price of NOK 27.2517.

Following this transaction Kristian Mørch owns 34,000 A-shares and 3,500 B-
shares in Odfjell SE.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Odfjell SE via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.odfjell.com



Date: 11/24/2016 - 11:25
Language: English
Firma: Odfjell SE
Stadt: Bergen


