Odfjell SE : Mandatory notification of trade

On 24 November 2016 primary insider Kristian Mørch, CEO Odfjell SE, acquired

10,000 A-Shares in Odfjell SE at an average price of NOK 27.2517.



Following this transaction Kristian Mørch owns 34,000 A-shares and 3,500 B-

shares in Odfjell SE.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







http://www.odfjell.com



Odfjell SE

Date: 11/24/2016 - 11:25

