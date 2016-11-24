Managed Services & Hosting Summit-UK 2017 announced

[London, 24 November 2016] IT Europa and Angel Business Communications announced today that they will jointly be staging the sixth annual Managed Services & Hosting Summit-UK on 20 September 2017. The event will bring leading hardware and software vendors, hosting providers, telecommunications companies, mobile operators and web services providers involved in managed services and hosting together with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and resellers, integrators and service providers migrating to, or developing their own managed services portfolio and sales of hosted solutions.



All indicators are pointing to the continued rapid growth of managed services, with the world market for Cloud-based Managed Services predicted to grow at an annual rate of almost 20% through to 2020, according to recent research by Technavio, but the impact of new technologies and changing buyer behaviour in the face of evolving requirements is creating challenges for both vendors and MSPs alike. Under the theme of the Creating Value with Managed Services, the Managed Services and Hosting Summit-UK 2017 will provide insights into how the market is changing and what it will take for MSPs to succeed as it evolves. Specific areas addressed will include the emergence and impact of the Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M, the growing importance of security, trends in service delivery and how to create value both within an MSP and for its customers.



The Managed Services & Hosting Summit-UK 2017 is a management-level event designed to help channel organisations identify opportunities arising from the increasing demand for managed and hosted services and to develop and strengthen partnerships aimed at supporting sales. Building on the success of previous managed services and hosting events, the summit will feature a high-level conference programme exploring the impact of new business models and the changing role of information technology within modern businesses. These conference sessions will be augmented by breakout sessions within which leading vendors and service providers will provide further insight into the opportunities for channel organisations looking to expand their managed services portfolios.





Throughout the day there will also be many opportunities for both sponsors and delegates to meet fellow participants within the Summit exhibition and networking area.



Advances in technology, economic pressures and evolving business models are combining to fundamentally change the role of IT within businesses and the role of MSPs and other channels in delivering it, says Alan Norman, Managing Director of IT Europa. This is creating huge opportunities, but to compete successfully in creating value for their customers, MSPs will need to adapt and evolve to ride the latest waves of technological advance.



The Managed Services & Hosting Summit is the UKs leading managed services event for the channel and provides a unique opportunity for vendors, VARs, integrators and service providers to come together to address the issues and opportunities arising from the surge in customer demand for managed services and hosted delivery models, says Jason Holloway, Director of IT Publishing at Angel Business Communications.



The Managed Services and Hosting Summit-UK 2017 will take place at 155 Bishopsgate, London, on 20 September 2017. MSPs, resellers and integrators wishing to attend the convention and vendors, distributors or service providers interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at: www.mshsummit.com



For those focussed more internationally, the Managed Services and Hosting Summit-Europe 2017 will take place at the Amsterdam Hilton on 25 April 2017. MSPs, resellers and integrators wishing to attend the convention and vendors, distributors or service providers interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at: www.mshsummit.com/amsterdam







About IT Europa

IT Europa is the leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com



About Angel Business Communications

Angel Business Communications is an industry leading B2B publisher and conference and exhibition organiser. ABC has developed skills in various market sectors - including Semiconductor Manufacturing, IT - Storage Networking, Data Centres and Solar manufacturing. With offices in both Watford and Coventry, it has the infrastructure to develop a leadership role in the markets it serves by providing a multi-faceted approach to the business of providing business with the information it needs. For further information visit: www.angelbc.com

Alan Norman

Tel: +44 (0) 1895 454 604

Email: alan.norman(at)iteuropa.com



Jason Holloway

Tel: +44 (0) 1923 690 200

jason.holloway(at)angelbc.com

