Airwheel 2016 New R5 Electric Power Bike, the Bike of Future

Electric bike is popular for a large number of reasons. As numerous people find a variety of usages for them in their daily lives and as their advantages become more apparent, more and more people are adopting these bikes

(firmenpresse) - Electric bikes are becoming increasingly popular among those looking for an efficient, economical and environmentally friendly way to commute. For the majority, Airwheel R5 citizen e bike is an alternative mode of transportation. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/797365671738753025



With electric-assisted, you dont have to pedal R5 electric assist bike so hard to catch enough speed to reach your destination. On the contrary, you can just control the handlebar and enjoy the speed that the power hub motor provides. Let go of cars, buses and subway. Flexible riding, you can get to work with much greater ease and comfortable than a conventional bike. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/794436584737107968



You can arrive at office and show up to your meetings without appearing sweaty and tired. For those that are aging or recovering from an injury or an operation, Airwheel R5 electric assist bike can give them increased ability and the ability to get back in shape without straining themselves. For others, it simply means an increased riding range without worrying about having enough energy for the trip or the effortless conquering of hills. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/791166763316551680



Airwheel R5 city electric bike also feature a different modes of riding. While the motor provides a marginal amount of assistance, pedaling is excellent for those looking for their regular riding exercise. Having a day sitting in office, you may need a little exercise after work. You can ride R5 home by pedaling. It can also drive you to go shopping or dating. You can also make an appointment with your friends at weekend. If you are more independent, a private and pleasant riding can be achieved by Airwheel R5 folding electric bike. The foldable structure allows you to store R5 Smart E Bike at home without having a parking lot outside. You can have your bike safe and sound in your sight. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





With so many ways to travels with your Airwheel R5 electric assist urban bike, you have no excuse but to go out there and see the world. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



