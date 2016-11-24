Sparkling Revenues: Ceresana Analyzes the Global Market for Plastics for Injection Molding

Injection molding is the most important processing method for mass production of plastic parts: Worldwide, almost 55 million tonnes of plastics are liquefied every year, then injected into various molds, and after cooling removed as a finished product.
(firmenpresse) - From small Lego bricks to large pipe fittings, almost everything is possible: The flexibility of size and form of this method expanded possibilities of plastic design enormously. Injection molding enables the substitution of traditional materials due to the low weight and the freedom of design. The market research company Ceresana publishes now a study on the world market for plastics for injection molding.
Light and Break Resistant
In 2015, about 54% of the plastics used for injection molding were used in the region Asia-Pacific; North America and Western Europe followed with market shares of 15.4% and 14.3%. The most important sales market for injection molded products is the packaging industry which mainly protects food with these: containers, cans, mugs, bowls, boxes, and closures of any kind. Packaging made of plastics offers numerous advantages over other materials. Besides their low weight and a reduced fracture susceptibility, plastic packaging can profit in some segments from its transparency or resistance against chemicals. The second largest - and fastest growing - sales market is the transportation industry which for example uses injection molding for dashboards, bumpers, and headlights. Analysts of Ceresana expect global demand in this application area to increase by 3.7% per year until 2023.
Melting Polypropylene
Different kinds of plastics are used for the various application areas. For example, almost 70% of all packaging but only 12% of all construction products are made of polypropylene. Overall, polypropylene is the most important type of plastics for injection molding: Over the past eight years, global demand rose by an average of 3.8% per year. The second most important plastic type for injection molding is polyethylene with a market share of 20%. The study of Ceresana also examines the market for high-performance engineering plastics such as polyamides, ABS, and polycarbonate.
The Study in Brief:
Chapter 1 provides a presentation and analysis of the global market for plastics for injection molding - including forecasts up to 2023. Data on demand and revenues are analyzed for the regions Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
Chapter 2 provides market data for the 16 most important countries, that is, country-specific information on demand and revenues. Demand is analyzed in detail split by several application areas and product types.
Chapter 3 thoroughly examines the application areas for plastics for injection molding: packaging, construction industry, transportation, electrical and electronics, industrial products, other applications. These sales markets are split by both the world regions and the most important countries. Furthermore, demand for the particular plastic types split by application areas is given.
Chapter 4 deals with demand for the particular types of plastics: polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE), polyamides (PA), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polystyrene (PS), polycarbonate (PC), other types of plastics.
More information:
http://www.ceresana.com/en/market-studies/industry/plastic-injection/
Ceresana is an internationally leading market research and consulting company for the industry. For more than 10 years, Ceresana has been supplying several thousand customers from 60 countries with up-to-date market intelligence. Extensive market knowledge creates new prospects for strategic and operational decisions. Ceresana's clients profit from implementation-oriented consulting services, tailor-made single-client studies and more than 100 independent multi-client market studies. Ceresana's analysts are experts on the following markets: chemicals, plastics, industrial goods, and packaging.
Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com/en
Ceresana
Mainaustrasse 34
78464 Constance
Germany
Phone: +49 7531 94293 0
Fax: +49 7531 94293 27
info(at)ceresana.com
Press Contact: Martin Ebner, m.ebner(at)ceresana.com
