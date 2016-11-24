Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Proposes $4,500,000 Drill Program at the Hook Lake JV

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. ( the "Company" or "Purepoint") (TSX VENTURE: PTU) is pleased to report on last week's Hook Lake Preliminary Technical Committee meeting, a project owned jointly by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), AREVA Resources Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%). The Hook Lake JV project resides within the Patterson Uranium District that hosts Fission Uranium's high-grade PLS uranium discovery, NexGen's Arrow discovery and the Hook Lake JV Spitfire discovery.

Mobilization of camp and drill equipment has commenced, utilizing the remaining $500,000 from the 2016 budget. Initial drilling will follow-up the Spitfire high-grade intercept returned earlier this year by hole HK16-53 with 10.3% U3O8 over 10.0 metres.

The proposed 2017 Hook Lake JV exploration program plans for twenty-five diamond drill holes, approximately 10,000 metres of drilling, at a budgeted cost of $4,000,000. Drilling is planned to further delineate the Spitfire Discovery and to follow the associated mineralized structure towards the northeast. The Hook Lake JV project technical and management meetings will be held within the next two weeks.

Highlights of the Meeting:

Hook Lake JV Project

The Hook Lake JV project is owned jointly by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), AREVA Resources Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%) and consists of nine claims totaling 28,683 hectares situated in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake JV is considered one of the highest quality uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin due to its location along the prospective Patterson Lake trend and the relatively shallow depth to the unconformity.

Current exploration is targeting the Patterson Uranium District that hosts Fission's Triple R Deposit (indicated mineral resource 79,610,000 lbs U3O8 at an average grade of 1.58% U3O8), NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit (inferred mineral resource 201,900,000 lbs U3O8 at an average grade of 2.63% U3O8) and the Spitfire Discovery (10.0 metres of 10.3% U3O8) by the Hook Lake JV.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is focused on the precision exploration of its seven projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin. Purepoint proudly maintains project ventures in the Basin with two of the largest uranium producers in the world, Cameco Corporation and AREVA Resources Canada Inc. Established in the Athabasca Basin well before the initial resurgence in uranium earlier last decade. Purepoint is actively advancing a large portfolio of multiple drill targets in the world's richest uranium region.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release. Mr. Frostad has supervised the preparation of, and approved the scientific and technical disclosures in, this news release.

