Tellza Retires 5% of its Common Shares

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Tellza Communications Inc. (TSX: TEL) announced today that it has retired 562,000 of its issued and outstanding common shares, representing approximately 5% of the outstanding shares of the Company, at an average price of $1.70 per common share.

The shares were acquired from Company executives and former executives pursuant to an exemption from issuer bid requirements under applicable securities law. Following the cancellation, the Company will have 10,678,707 common shares outstanding.

The Company's financial statements and other disclosures are available on SEDAR.

About Tellza

Tellza operates under several brands including: Route Dynamix, Phonetime, MatchCom, Tellza Technologies, Rightway Funding, & Merkez Faktoring. Tellza is a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TEL).

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words like "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "indicates" or similar expressions. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Tellza's actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors set forth in reports and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. See which contains all securities files.

Contacts:

Tellza Communications Inc.

Gary Clifford

Executive Chairman

+647 281 1831





Tellza Communications Inc.

Michael Vazquez

CEO

+954-608-5058





More information:

http://www.tellza.com



PressRelease by

Tellza Communications Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/24/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 508974

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tellza Communications Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease