Dundee Corporation Sells Shares in Dream Unlimited Corp.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) ("Dundee") announced today that it has sold 6,100,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") of DREAM Unlimited Corp. ("DREAM"). Dundee continues to hold 15,536,288 Class A Shares of DREAM representing an approximate 19.97% interest.

About Dundee Corporation

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of its core competencies including investment advisory and corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these core focus areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private companies.

Contacts:
Dundee Corporation
John Vincic
Media Relations
(647) 402-6375

Dundee Corporation
Lucie Presot
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-5157



More information:
http://www.dundeecorp.com



Dundee Corporation
TORONTO, ONTARIO


