ORI Teams Up With World Class Investors to Close The Series C Financing in Kymab

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- ORI Healthcare Fund L.P. ("ORI Fund") announces that it has led a US$100 million Series-C investment in Kymab Group Limited (the "Company" or "Kymab"), a UK Cambridge-based company focusing on generating high-quality, fully humanized antibodies to treat challenging diseases based on the proprietary Kymouse antibody platform. ORI Fund is the lead investor in the series, other investors include Wellcome Trust, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Malin Corporation plc; CF Woodford Equity Income Fund and Woodford Patient Capital plc.

Kymab's Kymouse platform is widely regarded as the most exquisitely engineered antibody discovery platform developed to date. Kymouse contains the entire repertoire of human antibodies. The platform has the capability to discover antibodies that are difficult to develop and produce as it naturally matures these molecules to highly potent drugs obviating the need for further time-consuming modifications.

The Company currently has 12 pre-clinical programs under development that are with a strong focus on immuno-oncology while also covering hematology, autoimmune disease and infectious disease. The scientific and research efforts are led by teams of world-class scientists and industry veterans. The Company will continue to build a strong pipeline of antibody candidates.

The transaction is consistent with ORI Fund's investment philosophy to invest in innovative platform companies that can continuously innovate and produce important life-saving drugs. "We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to invest in Kymab which has a world class technology platform, world class pipeline, world class management team and world class investor base. We will contribute to the growth of Kymab by supporting Kymab's China strategies and execution leveraging our expertise and network in China", commented Ms. Simone Song, Senior Partner of ORI Fund.

ORI Fund is a US$200 million venture capital fund focused on investing in innovative companies with disruptive technologies in the healthcare industry globally. The fund is founded by Ms. Simone (Hong Fang) Song, former investment banker and head of China Healthcare at Goldman Sachs. The team consists mostly of former Goldman Sachs bankers and healthcare scientists. The Fund is supported by a network of most renowned scientists, practitioners and entrepreneurs.

James Yan

PressRelease by

ORI Healthcare Fund

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/24/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 508986

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ORI Healthcare Fund

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease