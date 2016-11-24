Personal Transportation with Airwheel S8 Mini Electric saddle equipped scooter

Personal electric vehicle is a form of vehicle designed to carry the rider which is powered by an electric motor and rechargeable batteries.

(firmenpresse) - As a personal electric transportation, Airwheel S8 two-wheeled electric walkcar is much more convenient than other transportation, such as bicycle, bus and subway. Riding with bicycle is sometimes laborious and inconvenient for its large size and parking lots. Waiting for bus and subway wastes much of our precious time. And we dont want to be packed like sardines in the rush-hour. Thanks to Airwheel S8, we can liberate from this situation. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798775322686521344



With solid equipment, dual motors of S8 will provide a stable power output and make your every personal riding smooth and steady. A safe travel can also be guaranteed by the high performance Li-ion batteries. Saving riders from the traffic jam, S8 offers an efficient riding for the users. Adopting the leather saddle, Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter allows the user to ride in sitting posture. The pressure-resistant and breathable material ensures a comfortable saddle for sitting. Handy and portable, Airwheel S8 allows the users to carry around effortlessly. Users can store S8 in office without occupying much space. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/793022720862670848



Whats more, Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter is easy to control. Acceleration, deceleration and braking can be realized by leaning forward or backward, owing to the intelligent sensor system. Ride it to work or school? Just for recreation? Ride it to go shopping or date? There are infinite possibilities of riding this 2-wheeled vehicle. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7hy2xK55fM



Finally, weather is something to consider when traveling. With working temperature around -10-40 degree centigrade, Airwheel S8 intelligent power scooter can be used year round. Motors are sealed and will be in a good condition while in the rain. Waters will not get inside the motor and degrade the performance. In case of long hard winter, you can store S8 at home. In addition, the beautiful appearance of S8 will be a plus for your charming. Airwheel S8 offers you a more independent, personal and charming riding. You can ensure that S8 matches your every route. Airwheel S8 is a great way to get around, which is fun, safe and easy. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





