Average UK consumer abandons £200 of gifts online between Black Friday and January

Study finds three quarters of UK consumers will leave a website if it is too slow

London, UK, 24, November 2016: The average UK consumer will abandon shopping carts with £200 worth of goods between Black Friday and January. This is the finding of an independent study commissioned by Cogeco Peer 1 which also has found that nearly three quarters of UK consumers will leave a website if it is too slow. Online shoppers report that when frustrated, they will move over to a competitor site to complete the purchase.



The research also revealed that 20% of consumers will leave a website if it takes longer than three seconds to load. Almost half of consumers predict abandoning between 1-3 shopping carts between now and the end of the January sales. Over a third of participants also said that a lack of visible security would prevent them from making an online purchase.



Susan Bowen, VP and GM EMEA of Cogeco Peer 1 said; ecommerce businesses risk losing out to their competitors if their website is too slow, particularly during the check out process.



One thing to consider when building an ecommerce website is to ensure its designed with the ability to scale at peak times. Ecommerce sites without high performance infrastructure underpinning them risk running more slowly when there is a high amount of traffic and activity on them. Having the ability to scale during peak times will help ensure checkout times are not affected at busy periods. said Susan.



The study assessed 1,500 UK adults and was conducted via Google consumer surveys earlier this month.







