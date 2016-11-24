Average UK consumer abandons £200 of gifts online between Black Friday and January

Study finds three quarters of UK consumers will leave a website if it is too slow
London, UK, 24, November 2016: The average UK consumer will abandon shopping carts with £200 worth of goods between Black Friday and January. This is the finding of an independent study commissioned by Cogeco Peer 1 which also has found that nearly three quarters of UK consumers will leave a website if it is too slow. Online shoppers report that when frustrated, they will move over to a competitor site to complete the purchase.
The research also revealed that 20% of consumers will leave a website if it takes longer than three seconds to load. Almost half of consumers predict abandoning between 1-3 shopping carts between now and the end of the January sales. Over a third of participants also said that a lack of visible security would prevent them from making an online purchase.
Susan Bowen, VP and GM EMEA of Cogeco Peer 1 said; ecommerce businesses risk losing out to their competitors if their website is too slow, particularly during the check out process.
One thing to consider when building an ecommerce website is to ensure its designed with the ability to scale at peak times. Ecommerce sites without high performance infrastructure underpinning them risk running more slowly when there is a high amount of traffic and activity on them. Having the ability to scale during peak times will help ensure checkout times are not affected at busy periods. said Susan.
The study assessed 1,500 UK adults and was conducted via Google consumer surveys earlier this month.
