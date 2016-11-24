Stelmine joins Eleonore Mining Camp

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Stelmine Canada Ltd. (Stelmine) (TSX VENTURE: STH) announces its first acquisition in the Eleonore Mining Camp (Goldcorp) with the Opinaca Property (100% Stelmine), whose 39 claims cover 20 km2.

The Property is composed of a volcanic-sedimentary rock assemblage of the La Grande sub-province and is located in close proximity to the tectonic contact between the Opinaca and La Grande geological sub- provinces. The Opinaca Property is in the same gold-bearing structure as the world-class Eleonore Mine, with its proven and probable reserves of 4.6 million oz. at 6.07 oz./t.

Management plans to begin on-site exploration in summer 2017.

About Stelmine

Stelmine is a restructuring junior Quebec mining exploration company operating in Quebec. Its capital stock consists of 17,728,884 issued and outstanding shares for a current market capitalization of $6 million.

Contacts:

Michel Lemay

President and CEO

514-715-7387

Stelmine.com



Christian Guilbaud

Director

514-813-7862

Stelmine.com





