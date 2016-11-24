Airwheel C5 Smart Action Camera Helmet Lights up Every Adventure

To bring the joy of technology to every rider, Airwheel has made a persistent progress to produce every new product.

(firmenpresse) - When speaking of helmet and camera, maybe it is hard to associate them together. Helmet is for safety while camera is used to take pictures. It is just like helmet is basic need for the riding, and camera is an additional pleasure. To realize the both demands, Airwheel C5 smart helmet is equipped with camera ahead to light up users riding. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/799142484886437888



Embedded in Airwheel C5, action camera is unlike any other kind of camera. It is small, tough and simple. With 2k resolution level, Airwheel C5 action camera helmet can capture the world in high-definition picture and video of 150°large view. Thanks to this advantage, Airwheel C5 is perfect for the adventure sports, like skating, climbing and off-road riding. Every adventure is worth to record for retrospect. Airwheel C5 has made itself popular with extreme sports personalities who capture their adventures by the embedded camera. You can review these wonderful moments via App connection. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/798399216112517120



With working temperature range from -20 to 50, Airwheel C5 intelligent helmet for road safety can maintain good performance under harsher environment. The shell surface is made of Polycarbonate material, which can resist crush and soften the impact when in an emergency. Light weight of 425g will not be a burden to your head. Whats more, the unibody technology has added excellent toughness and strength. It will be safely effective in every adventure. For adventure sports, it is important to have a suitable helmet. The applicable head girth can be adjusted for different head girths. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hw1nDxoDCXQ



Multifunctional, Airwheel C5 helmet will light up your adventure. Users can listen to music with Airwheel C5. It will be more fun to have some energetic music while in adventure. Liberating both hands, C5 enables users to have a clear call by just one key. Any tangible and intangible advantages can be fully realized. Taking full consideration, you can own a safe and fun adventure with Airwheel C5. Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en





