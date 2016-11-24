The Tax Law Firm of Charles A. Ray, Jr., Assists Taxpayers with IRS Bank Levies

D.C.-based firm litigates cases before the U.S. tax court. The Tax Law Firm of Charles A. Ray, Jr., is helping business owners and individuals fight against IRS bank levies across the United States including Washington DC.

The Washington, D.C., based firm also offers services for employment taxes, unified tax returns, wage garnishment, penalty abatement, and more.



"Charles Ray converted my difficulties with the IRS into a no-problem solution. He helped me document the legitimate tax return that I'd filed and successfully defended it in tax court," said a recent client.



The IRS collection process is something that some people could find pretty scary if they haven't filed the appropriate taxes. A Notice of Intent to Levy for taxpayers in Irvine is a written warning that is mailed to the taxpayer. Notices of Intent to Levy can come with a ten or thirty day warning period, giving the taxpayer time to take action to protect themselves. A threatened levy can be stopped, if the taxpayer takes the proper action. Generally, stopping an IRS bank levy requires that all tax returns are filed up to date. Also, a threatened levy will be stopped if the taxpayer pays the debt in full, contacts the IRS and makes payment arrangements, or can prove to the IRS that they are in financial hardship and lacks the ability to make a payment on the tax debt. Seeking advice from companies such as The Law Firm of Charles Ray is so important here as it can make all the difference between burying your head in the sand or getting yourself straightened out with the IRS. To prove financial hardship, the taxpayer must submit a financial disclosure to the IRS and meet their criteria for financial hardship. It is important to remember that the IRS' definition of financial hardship is usually far narrower than the taxpayer's definition.





More information can be found at http://www.charlesraylaw.com.



About The Tax Law Firm of Charles A. Ray, Jr.:

For More Information Contact:

Charles A. Ray, Jr.

The Tax Law Firm of Charles A. Ray, Jr.

1001 16th St., N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20036

202-824-8123

cray(at)charlesraylaw.com

http://www.charlesraylaw.com

