Silver Spruce Board Appoints New President, CEO and Director

(firmenpresse) - BRIDGEWATER, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SSE)(FRANKFURT: S6Q) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Karl J. Boltz as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Boltz has also been appointed by the Board to serve as a Director of Silver Spruce.

"On behalf of fellow Board members, I congratulate Karl on his new leadership role as President and CEO and welcome him to the Board of Directors of Silver Spruce Resources Inc.," stated Chairman, Dr. Brian Penney. "I would also like to thank Mr. Stephan Jedynak for his leadership during the restructuring and turnaround process that has helped to position the Company to pursue opportunities that can enhance value for our shareholders."

Mr. Boltz was the co-founding President, CEO and Director of EXMIN Resources Inc. (since merged with Sierra Metals). Fluent in Spanish, Mr. Boltz has worked for and with numerous public and private mining companies in Mexico, in various management capacities. He has over fifteen years leading and managing mining project activities with the most recent ten years concentrating on public company creation, project acquisition, funding, market development and administrative management. Mr. Boltz has provided services to the Company as the General Manager of Mexico Operations, since June 2015.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a well-positioned Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino de Plata epithermal silver/base metal/gold project located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The company has recently completed an exploration assessment on the property and is preparing for its maiden drill program. Silver Spruce also retains a portfolio of uranium and rare earth element properties in Labrador.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The company seeks Safe Harbour.

Gordon Barnhill, CFO/Director

902-527-5700

http://www.silverspruceresources.com/



