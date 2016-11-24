LeoVegas AB: Nomination committed appointed for LeoVegas ahead of 2017 Annual General Meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
In accordance with the principles for appointment of a nomination committee of
LeoVegas AB (publ) ("the Company" or "LeoVegas") that were adopted by the Annual
General Meeting on 26 May 2016, the Nomination Committee shall be composed of
four members, of whom three represent the three largest shareholders as per 30
September 2016 and one shall be the Chairman of the Board. The second largest
shareholder and Chairman of the Board Robin Ramm-Ericson declined to appoint its
own member to open up the representation of other shareholders in the Nomination
Committee.
Based on the above, the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2017 Annual General
Meeting has been determined to consist of the following persons, who represent
approximately 25% of the number of shares and votes in the Company as per 30
September 2016:
* Anders Fast, Nomination Committee chair, representing Gustaf Hagman
* Joachim Spetz, representing Swedbank Robur Fonder
* Christian Brunlid, representing Handelsbanken Fonder
* Robin Ramm-Ericson, Chairman of the Board
The Nomination Committee's recommendations will be presented in the Notice of
the 2017 Annual General Meeting as well as on the Company's website:
www.leovegasgroup.com.
Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so
by e-mail to: ir(at)leovegas.com. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able
to consider proposals, they must be received well in advance of the Annual
General Meeting, but by 28 February 2017 at the latest.
LeoVegas' Annual General Meeting will be held in Stockholm on 17 May 2017.
For further information, please contact:
Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO and co-founder: +46 70-880 55 22,
gustaf.hagman(at)leovegas.com
Philip Doftvik, Head of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations:
+46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik(at)leovegas.com
Visitors address: Sveavägen 59, Stockholm
Corporate identity number: 556830-4033
About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group
LeoVegas' vision is to create the ultimate mobile gaming experience and be
number one in mobile casino. The business is distinguished by award-winning
innovation and strong growth. LeoVegas' technical development is conducted in
Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. The Swedish parent company LeoVegas
AB (publ) invests in companies that offer gaming via mobile devices and desktop
computers along with companies that develop related technologies. LeoVegas has
attracted major international acclaim and has won numerous awards, including
"Nordic Operator of the year", "Mobile Marketing Campaign of the year", and
"Innovation in Mobile and Tablet of the Year" at the international EGR Awards.
LeoVegas bases its development on "Mobile First" and is at the forefront of
using state-of-the-art technology in the mobile gaming market. With a foundation
in a great gaming experience, long-term customer relationships and establishment
of a strong brand, the company has attracted a steadily growing customer base
through innovative, effective and data-driven marketing. Since its start, the
mobile gaming company LeoVegas has shown strong quarter-on-quarter growth.
LeoVegas' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Avanza Bank AB is the
company's Certified Adviser. For more about LeoVegas, visit
www.leovegasgroup.com or www.leovegas.com.
