ANGLE plc: Result of GM

GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM -- 11/24/16

AIM: AGL OTCQX: ANPCY

("ANGLE" or "the Company")

ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL OTCQX: ANPCY), the specialist medtech company, announces that the Resolution put to its shareholders at today's General Meeting was duly passed.

Date: 11/24/2016 - 15:19

