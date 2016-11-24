CORRECTION - Aphria agrees with changes to Veteran Affairs policy

(firmenpresse) - LEAMINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- In the news release, "Aphria agrees with changes to Veteran Affairs policy" issued earlier today by Aphria Inc. (TSX VENTURE: APH)(OTCQB: APHQF), please be advised that previous versions should be disregarded. They were issued incorrectly by Marketwired. Complete corrected text follows.

Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APH)(OTCQB: APHQF) agrees with the recent changes made by the Canadian federal government to its Veteran Affairs policy on medical cannabis. The change limits the daily amount prescribed to veterans to three grams unless they receive a special exemption.

"We always fulfill patients' orders based on the recommended dosage from their doctor, so we're pleased that the new regulations include provisions for veterans individual requirements and that coverage will be tailored accordingly," said Vic Neufeld, Chief Executive Officer. Aphria works in full transparency with Health Canada within strict regulatory guidelines and to the highest ethical standards when delivering health care options. The Company does not engage in the practice of dual pricing between veteran and non-veteran platforms. Aphria is committed to working with Health Canada and all regulators to ensure that all patients, regardless of medical coverage, continue to receive the best possible treatment options.

The CannWay brand is an example of how Aphria serves the veteran community. It was developed by veterans specifically for their peers and the product line is comprised of an assortment of strains that they hand selected to manage the various ailments they deal with daily, including PTSD and chronic pain. "We always have, and always will, work collaboratively with veterans to support them in getting the medicine they require and the patient care they need. We even have dedicated personnel in place to specifically work with this group," continued Neufeld.

The Company prides itself on its superior patient care and continues to receive impressive accolades from independent industry associations and sites, including winning the 2016 Canadian Cannabis Award for Best Customer Service. "We are so proud of our team and the meaningful impact they have on our patients lives every day" Neufeld concluded.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc., one of Canada's lowest cost producers, produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis. Located in Leamington, Ontario, the greenhouse capital of Canada. Aphria is truly powered by sunlight, allowing for the most natural growing conditions available. We are committed to providing pharma-grade medical cannabis, superior patient care while balancing patient economics and returns to shareholders. We are the first public licenced producer to report positive cash flow from operations and the first to report positive earnings in consecutive quarters.

For more information, visit .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, estimated margins, expectations for future growing capacity and costs, the completion of any capital project or expansions, any commentary related to the legalization of marijuana and the timing related thereto, expectations of Health Canada approvals and expectations with respect to future production costs. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the medical marijuana industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Aphria to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

