Federal Agriculture Minister engages youth on Facebook Live

Federal Agriculture Minister, Lawrence MacAulay, will be at the Dalhousie Agricultural Campus in Truro, Nova Scotia, along with an expert panel to engage young farmers and youth in agriculture during a Facebook Live event.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow immediately after the Facebook Live broadcast.

