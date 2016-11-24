       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Acquisition agreement of the totality of the Malartic property between J.A.G Mines and Khalkos Exploration

ID: 509030
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- KHALKOS EXPLORATION INC. ("Khalkos") (TSX VENTURE: KAS) - Management of Khalkos Inc. is pleased to announce an agreement has been reached between J.A.G Mines Ltd ("JAG") and Khalkos to obtain 100% of the Malartic property, comprised of 24 mining claims owned by JAG. The agreement stipulates that Khalkos will first obtain 55% interest of the property, as originally agreed between JAG and Khalkos in 2015, in return for a final payment of 20,000$ and the issuance of 400,000 shares of Khalkos. To obtain the remaining 45%, Khalkos will need to make a 200,000$ cash payment and issue 2 million shares of its capital stock to JAG in the 60 days following the signature of the present agreement. Once Khalkos have acquired 100% interest, JAG will retain a 1% NSR. The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX-Venture Exchange.

Robert Gagnon, President of Khalkos Exploration states: "Once this strategic acquisition is completed, Khalkos will control the totality of interest of the JAG Malartic property in addition to the 100% interest that it holds of Malartic Lakeshore and its option to acquire 100% of the Revillard property. These three adjacent properties represent more than 80 claims covering approximately 33 km2 in the heart of a world-class mining camp."

This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, President of Khalkos, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Robert Gagnon, Geo.
President
(819) 825-2303
(514) 510-7964 (FAX)


Christian Guilbaud, B.B.A
Corporate development
(514) 813-7862
(514) 510-7964 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.khalkos.com



Keywords (optional):

khalkos-exploration-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/24/2016 - 16:07
Language: English
News-ID 509030
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Khalkos Exploration Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 9

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.700
Registriert Heute: 23
Registriert Gestern: 16
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 270


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z