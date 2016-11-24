ODU-MAC: unbeatably simple and flexible

ODU successfully completes the SPS IPC Drives 2016 at Nuremberg

(PresseBox) - ODU, the specialist for electrical connector technology, has presented its newly refined ODU-MAC portfolio, including a new performance class, at the SPS IPC Drives 2016 trade fair. ?The automation business makes up 10 percent of our turnover and continues to grow,? says Thomas Irl, the ODU Managing Director responsible for European sales. He?s very happy with the trade fair. ?Automation is happening everywhere in the world,? Irl adds, ?and if our customers? business is thriving, it has a positive impact on our business, too. Our products for the automation sector?particularly our brand new product line, the ODU-MAC Blue-Line?are extremely popular with our customers. ODU is very well positioned and, despite growing global competition, continues to have an excellent foothold in the market.?

With its three different lines, the new structure of the ODU-MAC portfolio defines a clear positioning and makes it even easier for ODU customers to find customized solutions based on a modular system. These new features represent a consistent further development of ODU?s product portfolio in response to market and customer demands.

The latest member of the ODU-MAC product family: the ODU-MAC Blue-Line

ODU?s current highlight is the new hybrid manual mating solution, the ODU-MAC Blue-Line. This new product is rugged and flexible. Its modular design enables the combination of up to 370 contacts in one single frame. This makes its application as a service and interface connector in both mechanical engineering and measurement and testing unbeatably simple, such as in control panel construction. The ODU-MAC Blue-Line can be configured quickly and effectively even at the smallest of construction space, for example in rack and panel modules. It is exceptionally user-friendly in its handling. The assembling and disassembling of the modules can be done without any tools or special knowledge. The faulty clipping-in of modules is nearly impossible thanks to mechanical and optical coding, which make the modules easy to distinguish from one another. In addition, crimp-clip contacts facilitate reconfiguration even when assembled. A particular highlight is the 20-pin module, which includes integrated pin protection for signal contacts.



ODU is the first manufacturer to offer corrosion-resistant standard plastic housings with ODU spindle locking. The wide variety of plastic and metal housing ? up to protection class IP 65 ? ensure maximum flexibility for the user. The ODU-MAC Blue-Line is characterized by its extremely high packing density with 2.4 mm/unit and a high level of modularity with at least 10,000 mating cycles for many transmission options ? signals, power, high current, coax, compressed air, data and fiber-optics. As part of this performance class, signals can be easily transmitted without any cabling effort by means of PCB module contacting. This all comes together to make the ODU-MAC Blue-Line a varied and efficient solution for a wide range of applications.

ODU-MAC ? for automatic docking or manual mating

The ODU-MAC Silver-Line for automatic docking is characterized by a particularly high number of mating cycles ? far beyond 100,000. It is a rugged, vibration-resistant hybrid interface particularly suited to industrial applications, with 30 high-speed modules as well as coaxial and optical transmission options. Clean, secure docking is ensured through six different docking frames. The portfolio contains two new frame varieties, the M+ and P+, optionally enabling PE transmission.

The ODU-MAC White-Line for manual mating is available in three different locking varieties. It stands out thanks to its rugged design, excellent contact security and high packing density. Its application areas include a range from testing equipment to interface cables for railway technology.

Always in good hands: ODU, the system supplier

Along with hybrid rectangular connectors, the technology company?s portfolio also contains other high-quality connector solutions. Whether connectors from the standard portfolio or custom solutions for special applications, circular connectors or single contacts ? ODU provides perfect connectors for a broad range of industries. This includes the ODU MINI-SNAP, a self-locking circular connector for many different application areas as well as the new, extremely thin ODU AMC High-Density right angle connector. ODU provides complete solutions for the most varied applications, and they all come from a single source ? starting from the connector to the cable including the overmolding. In addition, the company offers consulting and supervision for its customers along the complete process, from requirement analyses to development, from simulation and data testing at ODU?s in-house testing laboratory to prototyping and assembly and technical documentation. Customers benefit from having one dedicated contact person who can address all their needs and questions and provide state-of-the-art technical advice.



The ODU Group is one of the world?s leading suppliers of connector systems, employing 1,650 people around the world. In addition to its company headquarters in Mühldorf am Inn (Germany), ODU also has an international production and distribution network throughout Europe, North America and Asia. ODU combines all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies including design and development, machine tooling and special machine construction, injection, stamping, turning, surface technology, assembly and cable assembly. The ODU Group sells its products globally through its eight subsidiaries in Denmark, England, France, Italy, Sweden, the US, China and Japan, as well as through numerous international sales partners. ODU connectors ensure a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media for a variety of demanding applications including medical technology, military and security, eMobility, energy, industrial electronics, and measurement and testing.





Comments on this PressRelease