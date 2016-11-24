Samco Gold releases its Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/16 -- Samco Gold Limited (TSX VENTURE: SGA) ("Samco Gold" or the "Company") today released its Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. These Financial Statements and MD&A are available at the Company's website and at its profile on the SEDAR website at .

About Samco Gold Limited

Samco Gold's principal business has been the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals resource properties in Argentina and the region. The Company's principal mineral property in Argentina is the El Dorado Monserrat ("EDM") epithermal gold project, located in the Deseado Massif region of Santa Cruz Province. With an experienced board and management team, the Company's goal remains to become an Argentinean producer of gold and silver through the exploration and development of EDM. Samco Gold also owns a portfolio of other mineral exploration properties in the Deseado Massif.

Additional details on the Company are available on SEDAR ().

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, ability to obtain or delays in securing project financing; changes in EDM project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of gold; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in Samco Gold's disclosure documents publicly available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at . Although Samco Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligations, to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:



Samco Gold Limited

Charles Koppel

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 20 7647 2532





