4 Wheelchair Accessible Hotels for your Caribbean Getaway

The Caribbean is a great place for a family vacation. For those concerned about wheelchair travel, there are a few excellent accessible hotels to choose from.

(firmenpresse) - There is nowhere greater for a getaway vacation than the Caribbean. Sandy beaches, beautiful natural surroundings, palm trees swaying in the wind and calming blue waters; the Caribbean is a relaxation haven and you are sure to recharge your batteries with a holiday to any of the brilliant islands.



Whilst you may have concerns over wheelchair travel on a tropical island, you should know that many destinations have taken measures to make navigating on four wheels more simple and stress-free. The most important decision that you must make is choosing a hotel, as you will want accessible and well-situated places to get the most out of your stay.



These are my personal recommendations for Caribbean hotels which are friendly, well-equipped and accessible:



Accra Beach Hotel & Spa  Rockley Beach, Barbados



Surrounded by lush tropical gardens on the South Coast of Barbados, this is a luxury hotel which is perfect for families looking for rest and relaxation. The beach (which is one of the best on the island) is a stones throw from the building and a great place for unwinding or playing games in the Caribbean sun. The accommodation is surrounded by shops, restaurants and attractions, meaning you wont have to go far to get your dose of fun.



Within the 3.5 acre property, the kids can splash around in a large outdoor pool with swim-up bar, and theres an adults-only pool for adults. The full-service spa and three on-site restaurants make sure you can get your dose of indulgence, and the entertainment options mean that you do not have to travel far for a good time in the evenings either. The spacious rooms are fully-equipped, spacious and provide lovely views of the ocean.



Everything is on your doorstep at this welcoming hotel and wheelchair travel is easy throughout.



Radisson Aquatica Resort  Needhams Point, Barbados



Barbados is a very popular Caribbean island - and for good reason! Another one of my recommended hotels here is the Radisson Aquatica Resort; this family-friendly hotel is situated in the pretty Carlisle Bay region, so you have easy access to the beach (where you can relax or partake in activities) and can enjoy ocean views from the comfort of your lazy chair. It is also near local craft markets, cultural destinations and shops, most of which can be accessed by wheelchair.





The Radisson Aquatica has many great facilities on-site, so you wont feel the need to go out and explore each and every day. Some of your family might want to check out the fitness centre, kids will love the outdoor pool, in the evening parents can sip from a cocktail at the a bar, and the excellent dining options will keep the whole tribe satisfied. Wi-Fi is available throughout the hotel, so you and the kids can catch up with friends back home, play games and watch films in the evening.



The staff are friendly, welcoming and will do everything that they can to help. The hotel itself is also highly accessible, ensuring that it will be a relaxing stay for the entire family.



Secrets the Vine  Cancun, Mexico



Cancun, in Mexico, is another place that I like to recommend to families with a disabled traveller. Secrets the Vine is a luxury all-inclusive hotel situated on a stunning beach, but the resort also has 3 infinity pools and plenty more to keep guests entertained. This includes a Jacuzzi, sauna, spa, fitness centre and other features. There are 6 different bars and 6 restaurants, so you get a great choice when it comes to dining and evening entertainment.



The hotel has taken steps to accommodate disabled visitors, including a lift, wheel-in showers and ramps. The staff are also approachable and will do everything they can to help.



Hilton Barbados  Needhams Point, Barbados



Another wheelchair- and family-friendly hotel in the picturesque Needhams Point area is The Hilton Barbados Resort. The beach is easily reachable, but other nearby activities include water-sports, golf, and horseback riding. The capital city of Bridgetown is just a short journey away.



The property itself has a sprawling pool complex, treatment rooms, hot tub and a fitness centre to facilitate full relaxation. There is a range of dining options, so you can find a suitable meal no matter what mood you are in. If you want a bit of alone time, the hotel has a kids club which has all kind of fun activities for the children to entertain themselves.



Our team at Can Be Done can book you into one of their accessible rooms, which come with a range of features to make your stay much easier and more enjoyable.





These are the best hotels in the Caribbean for families with a disabled traveller, according to my experience. Not only do they have suitable facilities and are conveniently located, but they also have a welcoming atmosphere and attentive staff. If youd like to book into these hotels, get in touch with the Can Be Done team and secure a relaxing, accessible dream holiday!





More information:

http://www.canbedone.co.uk/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Philip Scott is the owner and founder of Can be Done, a fully licensed UK tour operator specialising in wheelchair travel across the world for individuals and groups travelling with a disability. With over 31 years experience organising long and short breaks, Philip has built a reputation for helping his clients select hotels and accommodation that offer high standards of accessibility to ensure that those with special needs can experience truly relaxing and carefree holidays.



PressRelease by

Can Be Done

Date: 11/24/2016 - 18:53

Language: English

News-ID 509042

Character count: 5338

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Can Be Done



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 87



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease