Nokia Foundation Award granted to Internet technology pioneer Jari Arkko

24 November, 2016



Espoo, Finland - The Nokia Foundation has granted its 2016 Recognition Award to

Jari Arkko for his broad-ranging, long-term contributions to the advancement of

Internet technologies and the interoperability of the Internet.



Arkko is known for his passion to make the Internet work better for all

different ecosystems and businesses. For the past 20 years he has been one of

the key technical and organizational leaders in the Internet Engineering Task

Force (IETF), and since 2013 he has been the chairman of the organization.



In the technical domain, Arkko has strongly contributed in areas including

Internet security, the Mobile Internet, Internet Protocol version 6, and the

Internet of Things (IoT). He has driven, for instance, improved privacy in the

Internet as well as helped ensure that the Internet is administered in a

community-driven way. Arkko has also emphasized the benefits of interoperable

standards for the Internet of Things ecosystem.



Arkko's approach has been instrumental in the refinement of the IETF standards

process towards further openness and transparency. He has also been an active

contributor in other standards communities such as 3GPP.



"The Internet is one of the greatest achievements of our time. It is a great

pleasure to see Jari Arkko, a Finnish pioneer of Information and Communications

Technologies, lead such a remarkable global collaboration project as the IETF.

We are delighted to recognize and reward Jari Arkko's groundbreaking work with

the Nokia Foundation Award," said Timo Ali-Vehmas, Chairman of the Board of the

Nokia Foundation.



The Nokia Foundation has granted over 1 500 scholarships during its 21-year

existence. In 2016, the Foundation will grant scholarships and awards totaling

around 360 000 euros.



About the Nokia Foundation



The Nokia Foundation's purpose is to support the scientific development of

information and telecommunications technologies and to promote education in the

sector in Finland. The Nokia Foundation provides scholarships and awards for

this mission. The Foundation was established on the initiative of Nokia Oyj in

1995; it is an independent, non-profit organization under Finnish foundation

law. www.nokiafoundation.com



About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our

connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we

serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and

consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,

services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging

applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of

technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com



