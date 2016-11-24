Nokia Foundation Award granted to Internet technology pioneer Jari Arkko

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
24 November, 2016
Espoo, Finland - The Nokia Foundation has granted its 2016 Recognition Award to
Jari Arkko for his broad-ranging, long-term contributions to the advancement of
Internet technologies and the interoperability of the Internet.
Arkko is known for his passion to make the Internet work better for all
different ecosystems and businesses. For the past 20 years he has been one of
the key technical and organizational leaders in the Internet Engineering Task
Force (IETF), and since 2013 he has been the chairman of the organization.
In the technical domain, Arkko has strongly contributed in areas including
Internet security, the Mobile Internet, Internet Protocol version 6, and the
Internet of Things (IoT). He has driven, for instance, improved privacy in the
Internet as well as helped ensure that the Internet is administered in a
community-driven way. Arkko has also emphasized the benefits of interoperable
standards for the Internet of Things ecosystem.
Arkko's approach has been instrumental in the refinement of the IETF standards
process towards further openness and transparency. He has also been an active
contributor in other standards communities such as 3GPP.
"The Internet is one of the greatest achievements of our time. It is a great
pleasure to see Jari Arkko, a Finnish pioneer of Information and Communications
Technologies, lead such a remarkable global collaboration project as the IETF.
We are delighted to recognize and reward Jari Arkko's groundbreaking work with
the Nokia Foundation Award," said Timo Ali-Vehmas, Chairman of the Board of the
Nokia Foundation.
The Nokia Foundation has granted over 1 500 scholarships during its 21-year
existence. In 2016, the Foundation will grant scholarships and awards totaling
around 360 000 euros.
About the Nokia Foundation
The Nokia Foundation's purpose is to support the scientific development of
information and telecommunications technologies and to promote education in the
sector in Finland. The Nokia Foundation provides scholarships and awards for
this mission. The Foundation was established on the initiative of Nokia Oyj in
1995; it is an independent, non-profit organization under Finnish foundation
law. www.nokiafoundation.com
About Nokia
Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our
connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we
serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and
consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products,
services and licensing.
From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging
applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of
technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com
